Jason Isbell, Amythyst Kiah lead Americana music awards

By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah are both up for three nominations at this year's Americana Honors and Awards show, which will resume in-person after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year's awards ceremony. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.

