Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope undergoes 'successful' knee surgery to repair cartilage after the injury curtailed hopes of making the England squad for Euro 2020

Any faint glimmers of Premier League survival for Fulham have now been extinguished following their defeat at the hands of Burnley at a floodlit Craven Cottage. The hosts started the game quite brightly, but capitulated in the latter stages of the first-half, with goals from Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood handing them an almost insurmountable task in the second-half; indeed, they had no reply after the break, ultimately huffing and puffing their way to a fateful defeat.