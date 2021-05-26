Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope undergoes 'successful' knee surgery to repair cartilage after the injury curtailed hopes of making the England squad for Euro 2020
Nick Pope has undergone surgery on the knee injury that ended the Burnley goalkeeper's hopes of being selected for England in this summer's European Championship. Pope has won seven caps for his country and would have been expected to take his place in Gareth Southgate's squad, but the 29-year-old missed the final three games of the recently completed Premier League campaign.www.chatsports.com