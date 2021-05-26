Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope undergoes 'successful' knee surgery to repair cartilage after the injury curtailed hopes of making the England squad for Euro 2020

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Pope has undergone surgery on the knee injury that ended the Burnley goalkeeper's hopes of being selected for England in this summer's European Championship. Pope has won seven caps for his country and would have been expected to take his place in Gareth Southgate's squad, but the 29-year-old missed the final three games of the recently completed Premier League campaign.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Cartilage#Knee Surgery#Final Season#Sheffield United#Season Finale#European#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Burnley F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sheffield United F.C.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerTraverse City Record-Eagle

English FA Cup Champions

1875—Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1876—Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1886—Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw) 1889—Preston North End 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. 1890—Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1. 1891—Blackburn 3, Notts County 1. 1892—West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2. 1893—Wolverhampton...
Premier Leaguewcn247.com

Leeds routs Burnley 4-0 to boost top-10 hopes in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Leeds has extended Burnley’s winless run at home to nine games with a 4-0 victory that bolsters their bid for a top-10 finish in the English Premier League. Substitute Rodrigo scored two late goals to give Leeds a four-point cushion over 11th-place Aston Villa, which plays at Crystal Palace on Sunday. Mateusz Klich and Jack Harrison also scored. Burney won 2-0 at Fulham on Monday to secure top-flight status for a sixth consecutive season but hasn’t won at Turf Moor since late January.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

More to come from Rodrigo says Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds hit four past Burnley

Marcelo Bielsa warned there is more to come from Rodrigo after the Spain striker came off the bench to score a late brace in Leeds’ 4-0 win at Burnley. The 30-year-old effectively killed off the Clarets with his first goal, skipping between Ben Mee and James Tarkowski before beating Bailey Peacock-Farrell with a delightful finish, and then two minutes later he rounded the goalkeeper to cap a fine team move.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Rodrigo double helps impressive Leeds to thumping victory over Burnley

Leeds turned on the style in the second half as they swept to a 4-0 win over Burnley to strengthen their grip on a top-half place in the Premier League. After Mateusz Klich gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side the lead on the stroke of half-time, Leeds punished Burnley after the break as Jack Harrison added a second before claiming the two assists when Rodrigo came off the bench to score a brace.
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Rodrigo scores twice as Leeds ease to victory at Burnley

Leeds swept to a 4-0 win over Burnley to strengthen their grip on a top-half place in the Premier League. After Mateusz Klich gave Marcelo Bielsa’s side the lead on the stroke of half-time, Leeds punished the Clarets after the break as Jack Harrison added a second before claiming the two assists when Rodrigo came off the bench to score a brace.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Fulham 0-2 Burnley: Cottagers relegated with a whimper

Any faint glimmers of Premier League survival for Fulham have now been extinguished following their defeat at the hands of Burnley at a floodlit Craven Cottage. The hosts started the game quite brightly, but capitulated in the latter stages of the first-half, with goals from Ashley Westwood and Chris Wood handing them an almost insurmountable task in the second-half; indeed, they had no reply after the break, ultimately huffing and puffing their way to a fateful defeat.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche baffled by Leeds thumping

Burnley boss Sean Dyche insists he is baffled by their 4-0 home defeat to Leeds United. Matej Vydra missed a golden chance to cancel out Mateusz Klich's first half opener, with sub Johann Berg Gudmundsson also seeing a close range effort saved by Ilan Meslier with the scoreline at 0-2.
Premier Leaguenevermanagealone.com

EPL GW-37 FPL Player Picks

The English Premier League season is left with just two game-weeks, twenty fixtures, 1800 minutes of breathtaking football. Now is not the time to relax; now is not the time to take your foot off the pedal. Now is the time to make that last push to end your FPL season well.
Bleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Premier League Matchweek 36

Two matches remain for each Premier League club this season, and the UEFA Champions League places are yet to be locked in. That's the primary focus of the league at the minute and that was prevalent in Matchweek 36. It even trickled over into another tournament as the FA Cup...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

West Ham’s top-four chances fade after Brighton draw

London (AFP) – West Ham’s hopes of a place in next season’s Champions League were all but ended after a 1-1 draw at Brighton on Saturday, while Leeds thrashed Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor in a match overshadowed by an ugly incident between Ezgjan Alioski and Dwight McNeil. The Hammers...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Peter Crouch insists Jack Harrison 'HAS to be in with a shout' of Euros selection after Leeds star's stunning display in Burnley thrashing

Gareth Southgate's ever-expanding pool of attackers deserving a Euro 2020 spot this summer has gained another name, with Peter Crouch nominating Jack Harrison. The 24-year-old wide-man was on target as Leeds thumped Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor, tightening their grip on 10th spot and extending a steak of red-hot late season form.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ezgjan Alioski is REPORTED to match officials for his bizarre gestures aimed at Burnley's Dwight McNeil after Leeds midfielder reacted to Burnley man goading him whilst he lay on the pitch holding his foot

Leeds United defender Ezgjan Alioski has been reported by a Burnley player for making gestures following a flashpoint with opposition winger Dwight McNeil. Alioski stuck out his tongue, flapped his hands by his ears and puffed out his cheeks as if blowing a raspberry in the 70th minute incident at Turf Moor.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Dyche praises Leeds but stays silent on incident with referee, Bielsa

Sean Dyche credited Leeds for their performance against his Burnley side – but insisted the four-goal margin was slightly harsh on his side. Two goals from substitute Rodrigo crowned a solid display from the Yorkshiremen at Turf Moor. It means Leeds are closing on a top-half finish and brought up an impressive goals stat in the process. It’s been a brilliant season back in the Premier League for Marcelo Bielsa’s side. It also means they have suffered just one defeat – at Brighton – in their last nine games.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Erzgjan Alioski delivers bizarre response in spat with Dwight McNeil, as Leeds midfielder mocks Burnley man by sticking his tongue and pulling strange faces after England Under-21 starlet appeared to goad him whilst lying injured on the pitch

Burnley midfielder Dwight McNeil appeared to spit on Erzgjan Alioski in video footage from Leeds United's 4-0 win at Turf Moor on Saturday, with the North Macedonian responding by making some bizarre facial expressions. Alioski went down under a challenge from McNeil during the second half of the game, but...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

DONE DEAL: Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen joins Iceland's Kordrengir

Burnley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen has joined Iceland's Kordrengir on-loan. Kordrengir have taken the Dane on-loan for the next two months. "It's a good change for him and he gets a chance to play competitive football," says Burnley's goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer. "It has been a valuable experience for him to...