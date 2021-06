The 2020 season certainly did not go as planned for the New York Liberty. The Liberty lost Tina Charles, their star player for the past six seasons, to free agency and 2019 first round pick Asia Durr opted out after contracting COVID-19. However, there was quite the buzz surrounding the Liberty as they selected Sabrina Ionescu as the top pick in the 2020 WNBA draft. In her second game Ionescu contributed 33 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Her rookie season was cut short after just three games due to grade three ankle sprain. The Liberty never really got on track and finished with the worst record in franchise history, 2-20.