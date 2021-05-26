Child Care Expert Says Pandemic Exacerbated Broken System

We are joined on ST Medical Monday by Dr. Shantanu Nundy, a primary care physician, technologist, and business leader who serves as Chief Medical Officer for Accolade, which provides technology-enabled health services to Fortune 500 companies as well as small businesses. Dr. Nundy is the author of an engaging and timely new book, "Care after Covid: What the Pandemic Revealed Is Broken in Health Care and How to Reinvent It." As was noted of this book by Rear Admiral Susan Blumenthal, MD, MPA (ret.), a former US Assistant Surgeon General: "Out of a public health crisis, a healthcare revolution has been born. Dr. Shantanu Nundy, a brilliant, visionary physician-innovator, provides a road map to the future of health in the twenty-first century. This landmark book describes how the Covid-19 pandemic revealed stunning inequities and inefficiencies in the US healthcare system which existed for all too long. This national emergency has forced a rapid acceleration in reimagining and implementing a seamless system of integrated, digitally enabled health services that are decentralized and personalized to patient needs. Dr. Nundy provides a compelling blueprint for re-engineering today's medical practice with the tools of technology while addressing the critical socio-cultural determinants that dramatically affect patient care. He explores this once-in-a century opportunity to redesign America's health care system with technological innovations and transformational approaches so that it focuses on the patient, moves care from the hospital to the home, and emphasizes the power of prevention to effectively address Covid-19 and the many other healthcare challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."