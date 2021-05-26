Child Care Expert Says Pandemic Exacerbated Broken System

Graphical Abstract: Loss of a child and incident atrial fibrillation. Bereavement following the loss of a child is among the most extreme sources of stress that a family can face. A major adverse life event of this kind, and the stress associated with it, has a profound impact on an individual, with direct measurable psychological and physiological effects.[1] Loss of a child places the parents at risk of experiencing more chronic, prolonged stress, complicated grief, and mental health disorders, including depression.[2,3] Associations between bereavement and adverse health outcomes following the loss of a loved one have been documented for various outcomes, including death, acute myocardial infarction, and stroke, especially in the first week following the loss.[4–6] A more transient risk of incident atrial fibrillation has been previously documented as well,[7] but most of this previous work has focused on spousal bereavement. Several studies have examined the association between sources of stress other than bereavement, and incidence of atrial fibrillation, but mixed findings have been noted. Loss of a child is an extreme stressor and a more rare experience, as compared with loss of a spouse or other major life event, and, as such, it is harder to study health effects in the absence of a large and comprehensive database.