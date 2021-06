Few believe Ertz is part of the Eagles' 2021 plans and June 1 is where the rubber could meet the road. In advance of the demarcation line of the NFL offseason, the organization has $3,814,453 in salary-cap space per the NFLPA and will need just over $3.6M of that to sign its rookie class with the top three selections - receiver DeVonta Smith, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson and defensive tackle Milton Williams - would factor in with top-51 rule.