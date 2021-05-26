Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

2 home dates set for Razorback basketball in 2021

By WholeHogSports
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE — The first two home dates on the Arkansas men’s basketball schedule for the 2021-22 season are set. The Razorbacks, coming off a 25-7 season and run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, will play Central Arkansas on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and Elon on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at Bud Walton Arena, according to game contracts obtained Wednesday through an open records request.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Central Arkansas#Ncaa Basketball#Home Game#Jd Notae#The Ncaa Tournament#Elon#Bud Walton Arena#Game Contracts#Elite#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Arkansas StateKait 8

Arkansas softball to hots Regional in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.
Fayetteville, ARPosted by
THV11

Razorback softball earns No. 6 national seed in NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.
Arkansas Statehogville.net

Arkansas Softball Picked To Host NCAA Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.
Arizona Statechatsports.com

Goldwire returning to Arkansas as assistant coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas rehired Lacey Goldwire as an assistant women's basketball coach Monday. Goldwire, who has spent the past two seasons at Tennessee, was on Mike Neighbors' staff for his first two seasons as the Razorbacks' coach from 2017-19. “Lacey Goldwire’s fingerprints are all over everything successful we’ve done with...
Fayetteville, ARtodayskccr.com

Jacks to Fayetteville for NCAA Softball Regional

(KCCR) – FAYETTEVILLE – The South Dakota State University softball team now knows its destination for the NCAA Softball Championship. The Jacks will be in the Fayetteville, Arkansas, regional and will face Stanford in the opening round of the tournament on Friday. The Jackrabbits, 42-6 overall and the Summit League...
Fayetteville, ARchatsports.com

Hogs ranked atop coaches poll for 5th consecutive week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas received all 32 first-place votes in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll on Monday. The Razorbacks (39-10) are ranked No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week and eighth time this season following a series win at Tennessee. Arkansas is the only power-conference team without a series loss entering the final week of the regular season.
Fayetteville, ARchatsports.com

Razorbacks to host NCAA regional as No. 6 national seed

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be the No. 6 national seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament that begins later this week. The Razorbacks (40-9) will open tournament play against Manhattan (22-14) at noon Friday. The game will be televised by SEC Network. South Dakota State (42-6) will play Stanford (31-20) in...
Fayetteville, ARwholehogsports.com

Kopps earns second SEC award

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas right hander Kevin Kopps was named SEC co-pitcher of the week Monday. Kopps pitched 6 2/3 innings in two appearances during the Razorbacks' series win at Tennessee. Kopps' 125-pitch weekend included six strikeouts. He did not allow a run until the Vols scored on a two-out single...
Arkansas StateKTLO

No. 1 Arkansas baseball team wins series on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.  The Razorbacks run Rocky Top. No. 1 Arkansas took full control of the SEC with a 3-2 victory against No. 4 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Hogs, now 39-10 overall and 19-8 in SEC play, have won all nine conference series this season.
Fayetteville, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

Razorback men’s golf set for NCAA regional

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas will open play on Monday at 8:00 am (CT) for the first of three rounds at the NCAA Kingston Springs Regional, played May 17-19 at the Golf Club of Tennessee – which is located just outside of Nashville. Host Vanderbilt is the #3 seed and the 13-team...
Arkansas StateKait 8

A-State avoids sweep with Sunday win

TROY, Ala. (5/16/21) – On Senior Day at Riddle-Pace Field, the Arkansas State baseball team played spoiler, powering past Troy for a 9-5 win to conclude the three-game series Sunday afternoon. A-State (17-27, 9-12 SBC) pounded out 14 hits and scored in four straight innings to take an eight-run lead,...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Red Wolves set to tee off Monday at NCAA regional

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Following a practice round Sunday at The Sagamore Club, the Arkansas State men’s golf team will tee off in the NCAA Noblesville Regional Monday beginning at 8:25 a.m. (CT) on the 10th tee. Making its sixth all-time appearance in the NCAA Championships, A-State is one of 13...
Arkansas Statetheathletic.com

The Muss Bus is loaded again with transfers, which means Arkansas is ready to roll

When Eric Musselman was bouncing around pro minor leagues at the start of his coaching career, he and his staff maintained a thick, leather, three-ring binder they carried everywhere. That notebook served as their basketball bible, for it contained a divine collection of names, statistics, tidbits of information, and that Holy Grail of pre-tech data, landline home telephone numbers. It was not uncommon for Musselman to lose his top two or three top players in a matter of days. That would send him scrambling to chase down replacements, negotiate quick contracts and arrange for them to meet the team wherever it was headed next. It was an unnerving way to win games, but it was a lot of fun. “He loves a little chaos,” says Brendan O’Connor, who worked for Musselman with the USBL’s Florida Sharks, the CBA’s Florida Beach Dogs and the NBA’s Sacramento Kings and is now an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Arkansas StateKTBS

Arkansas, LSU earn top-eight seeds for NCAA Softball Regionals

Arkansas and LSU have the opportunity to be Super Regional sites after they both earned top-eight seeds for the NCAA Division I Softball Championship as brackets were announced Sunday. Arkansas is the No. 6 seed and will host Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan. LSU is the No. 7 seed...