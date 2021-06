The brief opening track ‘Say My Name’ on the New York-based alto saxophonist-keyboardist-composer Logan Richardson’s new album release Afrofuturism could almost be a soundtrack that accompanies a boxer as he struts his stuff on a ringside walk. It starts with an audio sample of vibraphonist Stefon Harris reading out a cross-generational roll call of alto sax giants: Charlie Parker, Cannonball Adderley, Kenny Garrett and… Logan Richardson. Cue a round of applause and a fanfare of ominous sci-fi synth and a trip-hop beat for the new alto sax star. Whether he belongs in such illustrious company is another thing, but Richardson has proved an indefinable, forward-looking and singularly expressive artist over his five albums to date as well as sideman with the likes of Jason Moran’s Big Bandwagon and Christian Scott among others. If anything it’s his background that more directly ties him to jazz royalty. As with his idol Bird, he’s a native of Kansas City Missouri.