‘Friends: The Reunion’ review: Always stuck in second gear, the reunion is a glorified talk show appearance with some added reminiscing on the old set

When “Friends’' premiered in the fall of 1994, I was in my 20s living in a city with a roommate. We were young and unattached. Just like the characters on the show. Sometimes on Thursdays, my roommate and I would grab drinks after work, but because this was an era before DVRs existed, we always made sure we got home in time to watch new episodes. The opening credits spoke to our lives: “Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, your love life’s DOA.” Yes, we thought, that’s us!