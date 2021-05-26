Cancel
U.S. administers 289.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
Myrna Warrington, 72, receives the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination from nurse Stephanie Ciancio at Menominee Indian High School in Menominee county, Wisconsin, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Lauren Justice/File Photo

The United States has administered 289,212,304 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 359,849,035 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 287,788,872 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 25 out of 359,004,955 doses delivered.

The agency said 165,074,907 people had received at least one dose, while 131,850,089 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Posted by
UPI News

India's COVID-19 cases slow; Modi calls for more vaccinations

People wait to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at Radhaswami Satsang, in New Delhi, India, on May 4.Photo by Abhishek/UPI. India reported 326,000 new cases Saturday, the lowest daily figure in about three weeks, according to the health ministry.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccines effective against Indian variant

The coronavirus vaccines authorized in the U.S. are effective at combating the strain that is currently ravaging India, top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said Tuesday. Public health experts think the B.1.617 variant is likely leading to the massive spike in infections, hospitalizations and deaths in India. That strain has...
Pharmaceuticalsbeckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 vaccinations take priority over wasted doses, CDC says

The CDC has issued new guidance directing healthcare providers giving COVID-19 vaccines to prioritize vaccinating as many people as possible over ensuring no vaccines go to waste. "As access to COVID-19 vaccine increases, it is important for providers to not miss any opportunity to vaccinate every eligible person who presents...
IndustryPosted by
UPI News

Gavi agrees to purchase 200M Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses

May 21 (UPI) -- Gavi, the vaccine alliance, signed an advance purchase agreement for 200 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the World Health Organization's COVAX program. The supply of the single-dose vaccine will be available to self-financing and Gavi COVAX eligible participants, according to a statement...
KidsPosted by
Fox News

600,000 kids ages 12-15 received COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says

The U.S. saw more than 600,000 adolescents ages 12 to 15 roll up their sleeves to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine following the recently expanded FDA emergency use authorization. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), gave the update during a White House COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, and said that in total 3.5 million teens ages 12 to 17 have received the vaccine.
SciencePosted by
The Hill

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine could lead to 'breakthrough' in HIV fight

Anthony Fauci , the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, told OZY's Carlos Watson that the work done on COVID-19 vaccines could help develop a vaccine for HIV. “I think the success that we’ve had with developing spectacularly successful COVID-19 vaccines might help us with the breakthrough of developing an HIV vaccine,” Fauci told Watson in response to a question about what medical breakthrough might be seen as s result of COVID-19 work over the last 18 months.
HealthWebMD

WHO Leader: Share Doses Before Vaccinating Kids

May 17, 2021 -- Decrying “trickle-down vaccination,” the leader of the World Health Organization says wealthy nations should forestall plans to vaccinate children and instead donate COVID-19 vaccine to low-income nations. “I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to...
Industrywisc.edu

Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine clinic on June 4

UHS will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Kohl Center testing site (Gate C) this coming Friday, June 4, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. No appointment is needed. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in one dose. While some people will not have any side...
Public HealthPosted by
Michigan Advance

CDC advisory panel signs off on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 to 15

WASHINGTON — A federal advisory panel is recommending that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine be administered to adolescents between 12 and 15 years old, making it the first shot available to those under 16. The green light granted Wednesday afternoon by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel is expected to be affirmed swiftly by […] The post CDC advisory panel signs off on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 to 15 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Reuters

Alkermes schizophrenia drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Alkermes Plc (ALKS.O) said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its treatment, Lybalvi, for schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder. The company said it expects to commercially launch the drug in the fourth quarter. The FDA in November had declined to approve the drug, citing concerns...