Wine Walk: Memorial Day opens up a summer of white wines, rosés and more
We celebrate and memorialize those who protect and defend us this weekend. It will be a great three-day weekend to spend time honoring those who gave their all and also enjoy a relaxing break. This holiday also signals a time of coming hot Summer weather and changes in our living conditions. The weather has been cool, but the summer heat is coming. The onslaught of heat means lighter clothing, lighter foods, and especially light wines.