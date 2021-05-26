Wine Walk: Memorial Day opens up a summer of white wines, rosés and more

National Wine Day is May 25th and for those of us who need yet another excuse to drink wine, here it is. Yet, there are many reasons to drink wine, the most important being that it brings us together—which is something we are all in need of after the misery of 2020. Uncorking something interesting and new is an adventure also best shared with friends. And, for those who need to be nudged away from the bland, tasteless hard seltzer habit, consider this—wine is naturally gluten-free, tends to be about 120 calories per serving, and moderate consumption is reported to have a positive effect on heart health.