Dominic Cummings tells MPs Johnson ‘unfit’ to be PM
In an epic session to MPs, the prime minister’s former chief adviser Dominic Cummings turned on his former boss, accusing him of not being fit to run the country. He compared Boris Johnson to a broken shopping trolley, and claimed chaos in the government’s Covid decision making resulted in tens of thousands of people dying “who didn’t need to”. Herd immunity, in which hundreds of thousands more would have died, had been the policy until he made them change it, he said.www.channel4.com