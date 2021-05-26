newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Belarus dictator says plane diverted due to bomb threat

Channel 4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bomb threat and fears of a “bloody rebellion”: the defiant justification of Belarus’ dictator Alexander Lukashenko in answer to international outrage after he forced a passenger plane to land and arrested a journalist and his girlfriend. Belarus’s opposition leader said the country was becoming the North Korea of Europe.

www.channel4.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarus#Bomb Threat#Dictator#North Korea#Opposition Leader#Plane#Country#International Outrage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Related
Public Safetywcn247.com

Belarus opposition figure detained when flight diverted

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A founder of a messaging app channel that has been a key information conduit for opponents of Belarus' authoritarian president has been arrested after an airliner in which he was traveling on was diverted to Belarus because of a bomb threat. Authorities said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the plane to the Minsk airport Sunday. The Belarusian Interior Ministry said Raman Pratasevich was arrested at the airport. Pratasevich is a co-founder of the Telegram messaging app's Nexta channel, which Belarus last year declared as extremist after it was used to help organize protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. Pratasevich, who had fled the country for Poland, faces charges that could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years.
TrafficLife Style Extra

Ryanair says flight diverted to Belarus lands safely in Vilnius

Capital of Vilnius at 1825 GMT. traffic control and instructed to divert to Minsk. IN BRIEF: Sosandar to raise GBP5.4 million via fundraise. May 24 (Reuters) - The captain of the Ryanair plane intercepted by a Belarusian warplane and forced to land in Minsk after what turned out to be a false bomb threat had little choice but to comply, aviation experts and pilots said.The scrambling o...
PoliticsTrumann Democrat

Dictator or 'Dad'? Belarus leader suppresses all dissent

MOSCOW (AP) — When Alexander Lukashenko became its president in 1994, Belarus was an obscure country that had not even existed for three years. Over the next quarter-century, he brought it to the world’s notice through dramatic repression, erratic behavior and colorful threats. Sunday's forced diversion of a commercial airliner...
EuropeBBC

Belarus plane arrest - is it a first?

The forced diversion of a Ryanair passenger plane to Belarus's capital Minsk on Sunday, and the arrest of a dissident journalist on board, have caused outrage elsewhere in Europe. The civilian aircraft was flying from Greece to Lithuania, passing through Belarus's airspace, when Belarus sent a fighter jet to intercept...
PoliticsScranton Times

Ground Belarus and its dictator

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko managed to break new ground Sunday, even for the class of lawless, far-right dictators to which he belongs. He should pay a heavy price. Lukashenko attacked the fundamental democratic rights of a free press, freedom of political dissent and freedom of movement when he dispatched a...
ImmigrationWashington Post

A dissident, a plane and the future of Belarus

On Sunday, Belarusian authorities forced the landing of a commercial flight carrying travelers from Athens to Lithuania, mere minutes before its final descent. Michael Birnbaum reports on President Alexander Lukashenko’s goals in downing the flight, and the international response to the arrest of a dissident journalist on board. Accent bias...
Politicsraventribune.com

After the forced landing in Minsk: Mass threatens Lukashenko with sanctions

Status: 27.05.2021 12:11 pm. EU foreign ministers are pushing for a forced landing of a passenger plane in Minsk today. Foreign Minister Mass clarified: The time for small sanctions is over. Belarusian airline Belavia has announced it will suspend flights to Germany. The forcible landing of a passenger plane in...
PoliticsDaily Beast

‘Bomb Threat' That Justified Belarus Hijacking Came 24 Minutes After

The Daily Beast, in collaboration with the Dossier Center, has exclusively obtained the original bomb threat email Alexander Lukashenko now claims was sent by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, allegedly prompting his order to land a Ryanair jet carrying a dissident journalist in Minsk. But timestamps show that the email...
Politicswcn247.com

Belarusian leader heads to Russia amid showdown with EU

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader is heading to Russia to seek assistance amid a bruising showdown with the European Union over the diversion of a flight to arrest a dissident journalist. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is set to meet Friday with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at his Black Sea residence in Sochi. Belarus provoked the EU’s outrage when Belarusian flight controllers on Sunday told the crew of a Ryanair jet flying from Greece to Lithuania there was a bomb threat and instructed it to land in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, where 26-year-old journalist Raman Pratasevich was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend.
EconomyInternational Business Times

EU Could Hit Key Belarus Exports Over Plane 'Hijacking': Borrell

The EU is intent on making Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko pay a high price for the forced landing of a European airliner to arrest regime opponents, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told AFP. "The heads of state and government asked us on Monday (at a summit) to propose...
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

Putin And Lukashenko To Meet After Belarus Plane Diversion

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko will meet Friday after the UN civil aviation agency announced it will investigate the diversion of a passenger plane and the arrest of a journalist on board in a growing diplomatic row. The meeting in Sochi between the Kremlin and the...