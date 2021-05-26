Michel’s patience paying off for first-place Mustangs
DENVER – There’s always an advantage to starting off strong in any sport, but if there was ever a season to start off 8-0, this would be the one. The East Lincoln baseball team kept its unblemished record following a late rally over Bandys May 21. It’s a team that lacked experience playing together, especially after last year’s five-game season. But after a marathon of an off-season, the chemistry developed during that time has led to success so far in the 14-game season.www.lakenormanpublications.com