Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 353 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Island Falls, or 7 miles southeast of Patten, moving northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Houlton, Hodgdon, Sherman, Island Falls, Smyrna, Amity, Cary Plantation, Littleton, Linneus, Oakfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Crystal, Cary, Dyer Brook, Forkstown and Silver Ridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 266 and 281, and between mile markers 293 and 304. US Highway 1 between Cary and Houlton. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.