newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aroostook County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Aroostook by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Aroostook A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN AROOSTOOK COUNTY At 353 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Island Falls, or 7 miles southeast of Patten, moving northeast at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Houlton, Hodgdon, Sherman, Island Falls, Smyrna, Amity, Cary Plantation, Littleton, Linneus, Oakfield, New Limerick, Ludlow, Crystal, Cary, Dyer Brook, Forkstown and Silver Ridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 between mile markers 266 and 281, and between mile markers 293 and 304. US Highway 1 between Cary and Houlton. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Littleton, ME
City
Island Falls, ME
City
Dyer Brook, ME
City
Smyrna, ME
County
Aroostook County, ME
City
Houlton, ME
City
Patten, ME
City
Hodgdon, ME
City
Oakfield, ME
City
New Limerick, ME
City
Linneus, ME
City
Ludlow, ME
City
Silver Ridge, ME
City
Amity, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Storm#Interstate 95#Interstate Highways#National Highways#Cary Plantation#Us Highway 1#Southeast Aroostook#Winds#Half Inch Hail#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Aroostook County, MEPosted by
Q 96.1

Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine. What's the 7-day forecast in Aroostook County?. U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:. Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Some of...
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Interior Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail this Afternoon Showers with isolated thunderstorms have developed across much of northern and eastern Maine early this afternoon. Given relatively cool temperatures...many of these showers and storms have been accompanied by pea size hail. This is expected to continue through the afternoon hours before the showers transition to more of a steady light rain over northern Maine this evening. Be prepared for rapidly changing travel conditions and the potential for small hail.