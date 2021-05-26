newsbreak-logo
Escanaba, MI

NMU Faculty Art Show at Bonifas Art Center

By Grace Blair
WLUC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Faculty Show is now open at the Bonifas Art Center in Escanaba. Statement pieces, painted plates and carboard furniture are just samples of what you’ll find at the art show. “We have everything from digital media to print making two paintings to ceramics to...

www.uppermichiganssource.com
