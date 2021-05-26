NMU Faculty Art Show at Bonifas Art Center

MARQUETTE — Several local students are recipients of 2021 Michigan Education Association scholarships, which honor exemplary public school students from Michigan who will attend a public university in the state in the fall. Connor Johnson of Marquette Senior High School is a new winner of a $1,450 scholarship. Taylor Jancsi, formerly of Gwinn Area Community Schools who attends Grand Valley State University, is a repeat winner of a $725 scholarship. Breanna Johnson, formerly of Negaunee Public Schools who attends the University of Michigan, is a repeat winner of a $725 scholarship. Another repeat winner of a $725 scholarship is Madelyn Koski, a former NICE Community Schools student who attends Ferris State University.