Special Weather Statement issued for Southeast Johnson County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 13:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeast Johnson County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM MDT At 152 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of Kaycee, moving northeast at 45 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Linch around 210 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Sussex. This includes Interstate 25 between mile markers 240 and 247.alerts.weather.gov