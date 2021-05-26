newsbreak-logo
Next stop San Diego. New direct flight from Tri-Cities starts this week

By Allison Stormo
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Just in time for summer travel, a new nonstop flight from Pasco to California is beginning. Allegiant Air is celebrating its first direct nonstop flights from the Tri-Cities Airport to San Diego on Friday. The airline will fly between the two cities Fridays and Mondays, with current published one-way rates...

www.tri-cityherald.com
