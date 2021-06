Providing affordable financial services to women in Asia is an indispensable requirement to the economic empowerment of women in the region. The adoption of an inclusive financial model for women in Asia will not only be in favour of the female gender but will also bolster entrepreneurial activity, promote shared prosperity and alleviate extreme poverty and inequality in Asia. A significant proportion of women in Asia experience disproportionate exposure to poverty, mainly as a result of unequal access to economic resources and job opportunities. This perennial condition has led to many women relying heavily on their husbands for their upkeep. Bridging Asia’s financial inclusion gender gap is critical for harnessing women’s economic empowerment as access to bespoke financial services facilitates business transactions, access to credit, savings and insurance, which are vital to economic empowerment.