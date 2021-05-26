As city reaches key vaccination milestones, Seattle can prepare to shut down its Lumen Field ‘megasite’ in June
With the city about to reach key vaccination levels, Seattle is preparing to shut down its major vaccination clinics including the megasite at Lumen Field. Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the shift in strategy Wednesday to focus on mobile vaccination efforts going forward starting in June as the city has reached levels at which 76% of its residents 12 and older have begun the vaccination process and more than 60% are fully vaccinated:www.capitolhillseattle.com