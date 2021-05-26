Records: Police investigate arson possibly involving explosive device in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police in Huber Heights are investigating an aggravated arson that happened early Tuesday morning, possibly caused by an explosive device, according to police records.

Officers were called to first reports of a suspicious circumstance in the 7100 block of Lunceford Road around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch records obtained by News Center 7 in a public records request.

Dispatch records indicate police found a truck had been blown up and pieces of metal and glass were scattered around.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to dispatch records.

The caller into 911 said the incident might have been gang-related. However, the Huber Heights police incident report does not list gang activity as being a possible factor in the incident.

News Center 7 has reached out to Huber Heights police for more information about the incident and investigation and is awaiting a response.

