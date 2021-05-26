newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huber Heights, OH

Records: Police investigate arson possibly involving explosive device in Huber Heights

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19KefJ_0aCKkRrM00

HUBER HEIGHTS — Police in Huber Heights are investigating an aggravated arson that happened early Tuesday morning, possibly caused by an explosive device, according to police records.

>>CJ staff parody Disney’s Frozen with end-of-year COVID-19 music video

Officers were called to first reports of a suspicious circumstance in the 7100 block of Lunceford Road around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch records obtained by News Center 7 in a public records request.

Dispatch records indicate police found a truck had been blown up and pieces of metal and glass were scattered around.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to dispatch records.

The caller into 911 said the incident might have been gang-related. However, the Huber Heights police incident report does not list gang activity as being a possible factor in the incident.

News Center 7 has reached out to Huber Heights police for more information about the incident and investigation and is awaiting a response.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
27K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Huber Heights, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Music Video#Police Records#Suspicious Activity#Public Records#Cj#News Center 7#Cox Media Group#Huber Heights Police#Dispatch Records#List Gang Activity#Glass#Lunceford Road
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Disney
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

1 injured in accident on Needmore Road

DAYTON — One person was transported to an area hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Needmore Road. Crews responded to the accident just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday evening. Crews on scene told News Center 7 that one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. It was reported...
Violent CrimesPosted by
WHIO Dayton

West Virginia trooper shot, suspect dead after standoff

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. — A West Virginia trooper was shot Friday after a standoff with a suspect who had barricaded himself inside a home, investigators said. West Virginia State Police said the trooper, Cpl. Z.S. Conner, was wearing a ballistic vest when he was shot inside the home in Martinsburg, WDVM reported. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and later released.
Del Rio, TXPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Man arrested for stealing 192 ventilators meant for critically ill COVID-19 patients in El Salvador

DEL RIO, Texas — A Florida man has been arrested for stealing nearly 200 ventilators that were meant to help critically ill COVID-19 patients in El Salvador, officials said. Yoelvis Denis Hernandez, 42, was arrested Thursday in Del Rio, Texas, on a South Florida indictment, wanted for allegedly stealing a tractor trailer loaded with 192 medical ventilators on Aug. 9, 2020 as they were being transported by truck to Miami International Airport, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida announced Friday.
Colorado StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

7 injured after explosion at Colorado steel plant

PUEBLO, Colo. — Seven employees at a Colorado steel plant were injured Saturday after an explosion at the facility’s electric arc furnace, authorities said. None of the workers hurt at the Evraz Rocky Mountain Steel plant in Pueblo suffered life-threatening injuries, KOAA-TV reported. The explosion occurred just after 6:15 p.m....
Chicago, ILPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Group: Spot where car hit 'School of Rock' actor is unsafe

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Chicago intersection where an actor who appeared in the movie “School of Rock” was killed while riding his bicycle was flagged three years ago by a traffic safety group as “notoriously unsafe and hazardous” by a traffic safety group, but it says no improvements were made.
Miami, FLPosted by
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 6 injured after drive-by shooting in Miami

MIAMI — One person was killed and six others were injured during a drive-by shooting outside a rented party space in a Miami neighborhood late Friday, authorities said. According to the Miami Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 11:53 p.m. EDT in an area that borders the Miami of Overtown and Wynwood, the Miami Herald reported.