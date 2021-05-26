Cancel
Rachel Bilson Apologizes for Past Bad Behavior on ‘The O.C.’

By Jacklyn Krol
 8 days ago
Rachel Bilson apologized to her former The O.C. co-star and director Tate Donovan for her apparent past bad behavior. On Tuesday (May 25), Bilson and her Welcome to The O.C., B---hes podcast co-host Melinda Clarke caught up with Donovan. While chatting, Bilson admitted she may have been a little... difficult to deal with during her time on the hit 2000s show.

