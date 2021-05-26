newsbreak-logo
NHL

Caps GM Brian MacLellan speaks candidly about Ovechkin, Oshie and Kuznetsov

By Chris Lingebach, Grant Danny
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a lot of ways the Capitals can go with this offseason. GM Brian MacLellan speaks frankly with Grant & Danny about the determining factors behind their upcoming decisions on Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

