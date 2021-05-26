Stanley James Dankert

Officers with the Winona Lake Police Department investigated the following accident:. 4:12 p.m. Monday, May 3, Packerton Road, south of East CR 225S, Winona Lake. Drivers: John W. Snodgrass, 69, South Oak Street, Columbia City; and Larry J. Bennett, 71, South CR 400E, Warsaw. Snodgrass was traveling east on East CR 225S when he pulled into the path of Bennett’s vehicle, which was traveling south on Packerton Road. Bennett complained of knee pain but refused treatment at the scene. A passenger in Snodgrass’s vehicle, Richard N. Seabright, 43, Fort Wayne, complained of minor pain and had a cut near his left eye. EMS checked Seabright at the scene. Damage up to $10,000.