Rochester, IN

Stanley James Dankert

By Molly Lewis
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Stanley James Dankert, 77, Rochester, passed away at 10:46 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at The Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. Jim was born Nov. 25, 1943, in Kendallville, to Howard and Mary Joan (Shipe) Dankert. He is survived by his brother, Roger (Deb) Dankert of Bremen; and his...

