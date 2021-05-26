Virtual Presentation – “A Happy Invention: The History & Significance of the Picture Postcard,” June 6
A frequently used but rarely studied mode of correspondence will be explored in a fascinating new virtual program hosted by the German American Heritage Center, when presenter Katherine Hamilton-Smith, on June 6, invites viewers to examine A Happy Invention: The History & Significance of the Picture Postcard, a lavishly illustrated PowerPoint with special emphasis on German native and American publisher Curt Otto Teich.www.rcreader.com