Virtual Presentation – “A Happy Invention: The History & Significance of the Picture Postcard,” June 6

World-renowned sculptor and longtime Hyde Parker Amir I. M. Nour, aged 84, died unexpectedly in his home. Nour’s work as an artist, teacher, and scholar has been recognized internationally and is recorded in books, journals and magazines. His sculptures have been exhibited throughout the United States and around the world including Germany, the U.K., Monaco, France, Cuba and the United Arab Emirates. Several pieces are on permanent display, including two pieces as part of the collection of the National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution, in Washington, D.C., and landscape sculptures in Morocco for UNESCO and one on the South Side of Chicago. Many of his smaller pieces are in private collections.