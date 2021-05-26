Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Virtual Presentation – “A Happy Invention: The History & Significance of the Picture Postcard,” June 6

By Reader Staff
rcreader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA frequently used but rarely studied mode of correspondence will be explored in a fascinating new virtual program hosted by the German American Heritage Center, when presenter Katherine Hamilton-Smith, on June 6, invites viewers to examine A Happy Invention: The History & Significance of the Picture Postcard, a lavishly illustrated PowerPoint with special emphasis on German native and American publisher Curt Otto Teich.

www.rcreader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art History#Music History#Social History#Invention#World History#American Art#Cultural History#Powerpoint#Victorian#Welsh#The Newberry Library#St Andrews University#The University Of Chicago#Q A#Picture Postcards#Collection#Eiffel Tower#Documentary#Correspondence#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Country
Scotland
News Break
Archaeology
Related
Wilmette, ILChicago Tribune

Wilmette Historical Museum, League of Women Voters partner for virtual presentation on history of racism in the village

The Wilmette Historical Museum examined racism throughout the village’s history in a public webinar last week. Museum director Kathy Hussey-Arntson and curator Rachel Ramirez took viewers through a virtual exhibit of Wilmette’s exclusion of Black Americans over the last century in a presentation co-hosted with the Wilmette League of Women Voters. About 180 people signed up for the event.
Theater & DanceDaily Northwestern

The Waa-Mu Show to present “The Secret of Camp Elliott” virtually June 9 through 20

The 90th annual Waa-Mu Show is a supernatural mystery set in the year 1977. Written, composed, choreographed and produced by over 100 Northwestern students, the original musical follows friends at summer camp and centers around a love story between two young girls. Communication senior and Waa-Mu co-chair Pallas Gutierrez, a former Daily staffer, said they are very proud to see the romance play out in the show.
Mclean County, ILwjbc.com

History Makers Gala Virtual Event

Join the McLean County Museum of History for the celebration of the 2021 History Makers during the virtual gala on June 16th. The honorees for the 2021 Livestream History Makers Gala include Jerry and Carole Ringer, Barbara Stuart, and Marilyn and Bob Sutherland. Festivities during the livestream will include the tradition of having a short performance by Illinois Voices Theater to recognize the honorees and their contributions to our communities.
Visual Artaestheticamagazine.com

Natural Reflections

Rui Sha is an interdisciplinary artist with a focus on sculpture and new media. A background as a furniture designer in her native Beijing and an MFA from the School of Art Institute of Chicago have influenced her art practice. Video and nature soundscapes are combined with objects fabricated in natural materials to become carriers of emotional expressions.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Hyde Park Herald

Amir Nour, patient sculptor of contemporary African art, dies at 84

World-renowned sculptor and longtime Hyde Parker Amir I. M. Nour, aged 84, died unexpectedly in his home. Nour’s work as an artist, teacher, and scholar has been recognized internationally and is recorded in books, journals and magazines. His sculptures have been exhibited throughout the United States and around the world including Germany, the U.K., Monaco, France, Cuba and the United Arab Emirates. Several pieces are on permanent display, including two pieces as part of the collection of the National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution, in Washington, D.C., and landscape sculptures in Morocco for UNESCO and one on the South Side of Chicago. Many of his smaller pieces are in private collections.
Edwardsville, ILTelegraph

Unblurred lines: Keith Haring's niece featured at Good Weather Gallery

EDWARDSVILLE — Yenna Hill is used to being compared to her uncle, the late Keith Haring — and she’s OK with it. Hill — who will have her first national solo exhibition “Muse User” at Good Weather Gallery, 301 N. Main St., in Edwardsville — will surely talk about her uncle many more times at the exhibit’s opening reception 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.
MuseumsKansas Public Radio

KPR Presents: A Visit to the Kansas History Museum

Week of June 6, 2021: The Kansas Museum of History reopened this past week, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic closed its doors. Kaye McIntyre visits with Museum Director Mary Madden and tours their new exhibit "Upwards to Equality: Kansas Women Fight to Vote." We'll also talk to Leslie VonHolton about "Words of a Feather," the latest project of Humanities Kansas.
Great Neck, NYtheislandnow.com

Juneteenth: History to the present

Join us for a program about Juneteenth, its history to the present, presented by Martin H. Levinson online via Zoom, a Great Neck Library program on Wednesday, June 16, at 11:00 a.m. Meeting ID: 930 0822 9152 Passcode: 377232. Juneteenth (June 19) is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

SMC’s Drescher Planetarium Presents Free, Live Virtual Shows in June

Santa Monica College’s John Drescher Planetarium continues its Friday evening events in June 2021 with free, live virtual shows presented online at smc.edu/planetarium. The friendly presentations will cover the latest developments in Mars exploration, and introduce the works of astronomers Henrietta Swan Leavitt, Annie Jump Cannon, and Antonia Maury. The...
San Antonio, TXartsandculturetx.com

Traversing Geographies: Rethinking the Story of American Impressionism at San Antonio Museum of Art

In a game of word association, given the word “Impressionism,” one would most likely say “French,” or “Monet.” The word is indelibly associated with the rebellious band of avant-garde artists who mounted the first Impressionist exhibition in Paris in 1874, shocked the establishment, and changed the way we see the world. French Impressionism has become so familiar and ubiquitous that time is ripe to explore a much less familiar part of the story, one that traverses geographies and takes root across the vast landscape of America.
Books & Literaturemcmaster.ca

Virtual talk offers glimpse into rare books as works of art

Some of the most visually stunning books in the world, housed in the collections of McMaster University Library, will be front and centre at a free public talk in late June. Audiences will get a virtual look into the pages of the sumptuously decorated editions published in the late 1800s by British textile designer William Morris and his renowned Kelmscott Press.
Albany, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York presents June virtual programs

ALBANY — Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern New York announces June virtual programs. Registration is required. RSVP at alz.org/CRF, via the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or by contacting 518-675-7214. Early Detection Matters: Presented in partnership with Cancer Services Program and Breast and Prostate Cancer Peer Education Project noon-1 p.m. June 8. Managing...
Books & Literaturetheamericanscholar.org

Lunching on Olympus

The British writers W. H. Auden, E. M. Forster, Philip Larkin, and William Empson paid respectful attention to each other: Larkin wrote “English Auden was a superb and magnetic wide-angled poet, but the poetry was in the blaming and the warning.” Empson thought Auden a “wonderful poet” and put Larkin among the “very good poets.” Auden wrote a sonnet for Forster, and Empson wrote a poem called “Just a Smack at Auden.” Forster’s novels were touchstones for Auden, who cabled “Morgan” Forster on his 80th birthday these good wishes: “May you long continue what you already are stop old famous loved yet not yet a sacred cow.” Empson thought Forster’s Aspects of the Novel—lectures he had heard as a student at Cambridge—“a model.”
West Orange, NJessexnewsdaily.com

Luna Stage presents ‘Gay History for Straight People!’

ORANGE / WEST ORANGE, NJ — After 14 months of powerful virtual work, Luna Stage is thrilled to announce four in-person, outdoor performances of BroadwayWorld Award–winner Will Nolan’s “Gay History for Straight People!” The show will be presented in association with ValleyArts at 8 p.m. on June 11, 12, 25 and 26. Seating is limited and social distancing will be observed at this adults-only performance, featuring Nolan’s comedic alter ego Leola, “your new favorite Kelly Clarkson–worshipping, senior citizen, redneck lesbian.”
Visual Artwomanaroundtown.com

What Makes Paris an Architect’s Dream Destination?

One of the world’s most jam-packed tourist destinations is the most romantic city of Europe and the French capital, Paris. There are a plethora of reasons why one should visit Paris. Imagine seeing the beautiful and famous Eiffel Tower then casually sipping a cup of coffee just along the streets.
Visual ArtTime Out Global

Ai Weiwei’s Circle of Animals/Zodiac Heads

A decade later, artist Ai Weiwei’s first major public sculpture returns to LACMA for a two-week run in its welcome plaza. The 12 bronze heads are recreations of 18th-century, European-designed but Chinese-displayed pieces that were later looted by English and French troops. (You might pick up on some symbolism here…) You can see them for free from May 29 to June 13, until they move inside as part of the Legacies of Exchange: Chinese Contemporary Art from the Yuz Foundation exhibition later this summer.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

History is rewritten in trailer for America: The Motion Picture

Netflix has released a trailer for the R-rated animated feature America: The Motion Picture, the wildly revisionist history of America’s Founding Fathers and the origins of the United States; check it out here…. In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers...
Food & DrinksWashington Post

Who invented the hamburger? Biting into the messy history of America’s iconic sandwich.

Hamburger history is dripping with lies. One popular story goes that in 1900 a customer walked into Louis’ Lunch in New Haven, Conn., and asked for something he could eat on the go. Owner Louis Lassen improvised by giving him a patty of the restaurant’s steak trimmings between two pieces of toast. The customer got his carryout lunch, and the world got the hamburger sandwich.