“Always … Patsy Cline,” June 3 through 13

How many bands out there only write good songs? There can’t be many. Back when they were still a Gainesville band, UV-TV cranked out two insanely solid albums of ultra-catchy DIY jams. The band never fit into any particular mold; they were pop-punk and garage rock and twee all at once, and their sound fit the sonic blueprint of the ’90s DIY underground more than the present-day one. Maybe that’s why they’ve persistently flown under the radar despite insane levels of consistency. For their third album, UV-TV have relocated from Gainesville to Queens. They’ve lost a couple of band members and brought in a new drummer. They’ve changed their sound, going for something slower and sleeker than the fired-up attack of their early records. And they still refuse to write any songs that are anything less than good.