“Always … Patsy Cline,” June 3 through 13

By Reader Staff
rcreader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinton Area Showboat Theatre, 311 Riverview Drive, Clinton IA. Described by the Chicago Tribune as “sincere, rich, heartfelt, and an ideal gift for anybody who loves these numbers and the women who made them linger,” the bio-musical Always … Patsy Cline enjoys a June 3 through 13 run as the first new Clinton Area Showboat Theatre production since 2019 – a loving salute to the beloved performer and her collection of iconic hits that includes “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” Back in Baby's Arms,” “Walkin' After Midnight,” and “Sweet Dreams.”

www.rcreader.com
