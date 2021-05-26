Suspect in Jackson shooting death heads to circuit court
JACKSON, MI -- A Lansing woman charged in the March 20 shooting death of a Jackson woman has been bound over to circuit court. Mackenzie Lynn Quarrels, 20, appeared before Jackson County District Judge Daniel Goostrey on Tuesday, May 25. The judge bound Quarrels over on one count each of open murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, stemming from the March 20, 2021 shooting death of 25-year-old Krashawna Emond Walker.www.mlive.com