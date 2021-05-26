“The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!”, June 4
Friday, June 4, 7:30 p.m. Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. A native of Zion, Illinois, whose touring act was deemed “Unbelievable!” by USA Today, master illusionist Bill Blagg brings his his astonishing and hilarious prestidigitation to Davenport's Adler Theatre in The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!, delighting crowds with the sleight-of-hand and audience rapport that led the Chicago Tribune to call the show “a side-splitting spectacular.”www.rcreader.com