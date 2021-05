It has become fashionable and politically expedient to cast a shadow of systemic racism or equity or reparations on everything from pancake syrup to math. Chair Randall quickly employed this tactic as she attacked Sheriff Chapman referencing “racial reckoning” and “equity” when the name of George Floyd came up. The fact is that the political machine, the media, and opportunists believe that racially dividing the nation is a righteous cause that is in fact destroying the nation.