Minnesota State Fair fans can get their fix at sold-out preview event
Tyler Conrad was filling shelves with Minnesota-themed products. Megan Hare was filling pans with bacon on a stick. Jan Hildebrandt was arranging a beer delivery. The State Fairgrounds was abuzz with activity Wednesday as vendors and fair officials prepared to welcome thousands of guests to this weekend's "Kick off to Summer," a new event to fill the void left last year when the Great Minnesota Get-Together was called off due to the pandemic, and to whet the appetite for the expected return of the late summer extravaganza in August.www.startribune.com