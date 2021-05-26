Minnesota State Fair fans can get their fix at sold-out preview event

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a great jumping-off point for those wanting to explore the surrounding area of the North Shore more deeply. That’s why we dug up a charming cabin that would be a perfect home base for Two Harbors travelers. Read on below to learn more about this cozy, colorful spot that will help you enjoy one of Minnesota’s most charming towns.