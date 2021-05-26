Brain Training Games Have Zero Actual Impact on IQ

A 3D structure reveals how a unique molecular switch in our brain causes us to feel full – and may help develop improved anti-obesity drugs. Being constantly hungry, no matter how much you eat, is a daily struggle for people with genetic defects in the brain’s appetite controls, and it often ends in severe obesity. In a study published in Science on April 15, 2021, researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science, together with colleagues from the Queen Mary University of London and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, have revealed the mechanism of action of the master switch for hunger in the brain: the melanocortin receptor 4, or MC4 receptor for short. They have also clarified how this switch is activated by setmelanotide (Imcivree), a drug recently approved for the treatment of severe obesity caused by certain genetic changes. These findings shed new light on the way hunger is regulated and may help develop improved anti-obesity medications.