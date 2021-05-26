newsbreak-logo
Brain Training Games Have Zero Actual Impact on IQ

By Matthew Hart
nerdist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn sad news for brain-builders out there relying on “training” games, a new study in The Journal of Experimental Psychology says playtime has no impact whatsoever on intelligence. The study’s authors recruited 1,009 participants and found no differences in cognitive abilities between those who play the training games and those who don’t. Even the hardcore trainers—with up to five years of experience—were no better off than newbies.

