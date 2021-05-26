NFL Expecting Full Stadiums In The Fall

The NFL announced on Tuesday that 30 of their 32 teams have gotten the okay from state and local governments to open their stadiums at full capacity when the season begins this fall. The only 2 teams without approval currently are the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts. The NFL had slowly allowed fans back into stadiums late last season but with things starting to open up the league has made a big push to get their stadiums sold out. No word on if fans would have to be vaccinated or not to attend or what the rules may look like.