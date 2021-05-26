Following State House mask protest, Hutchins stripped of committee assignment; McDonald, Doudera join additional committees
AUGUSTA — Maine State Representative Sherman Hutchins, R-Penobscot, has been stripped of his committee assignment by Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau after video (attached to this story for reader viewing) emerged of Hutchins being among a group of six other legislators Monday entering the State House maskless and refusing to put on a mask when confronted by Capitol Police.www.penbaypilot.com