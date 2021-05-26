Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Following State House mask protest, Hutchins stripped of committee assignment; McDonald, Doudera join additional committees

By George Harvey
penbaypilot.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA — Maine State Representative Sherman Hutchins, R-Penobscot, has been stripped of his committee assignment by Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau after video (attached to this story for reader viewing) emerged of Hutchins being among a group of six other legislators Monday entering the State House maskless and refusing to put on a mask when confronted by Capitol Police.

www.penbaypilot.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cranberry Isles, ME
City
Stonington, ME
Local
Maine Health
Penobscot, ME
Government
City
Monticello, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Paris, ME
City
Dedham, ME
City
Rockport, ME
City
Chelsea, ME
State
Maine State
City
Verona Island, ME
City
Penobscot, ME
Local
Maine Society
City
Orland, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Fecteau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives#Legislature#Executive Committee#House Of Representatives#Rules Committee#Following State House#Capitol Police#Republicans#Libertarian#Prospect#Capitol Security#The State House#Maskless#Democrats#The Legislative Council#Democratic#D Boothbay#Midcoast#Frenchboro#Isle Au Haut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Maine StatePosted by
I-95 FM

Maine Congressman Jared Golden Welcomes Baby Rosemary

Maine Congressman Jared Golden shared an addition to his family on social media on Saturday. Golden and wife, Isobelle Calderwood Moiles or Izzy, have welcomed a new baby girl into the world as of Friday, May 14th. They named the newborn Rosemary and is reportedly healthy. Mom and baby are doing good.
Maine StateSun-Journal

Bill would end use of restraint and seclusion in Maine schools

AUGUSTA — A bill before the Legislature that would prohibit schools in Maine from using restraints and seclusion rooms on students with behavioral disabilities came under fire Monday at a State House press conference. Parents of children with behavioral disabilities, special education teachers, administrators, behavioral specialists and others urged lawmakers...
Maine StateWPFO

Maine's Affordable Housing Crisis, watch Thursday at 7

Finding affordable housing in Maine is more difficult than ever. CBS13 is taking a closer look at the problem, the impact, and possible solutions. Join us for a CBS13 town hall on Maine’s Affordable Housing Crisis. Watch Thursday at 7 p.m. on CBS13 and wgme.com.
Maine Statewabi.tv

Group calls for permanent child tax credit in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Making the new child tax credit permanent...that’s what a group representing families across the state is calling on Maine’s political leaders to do. Several people gathered at the federal building in Bangor on Monday. They held a brief rally to talk about what a permanent child...
Maine Stateq1065.fm

Bangor, Maine News Update: May 17, 2021

The Maine CDC reports 292 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Governor Mills announced on Friday that the indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated people will be dropped on May 24th, while it’s suggested that people who have not received the vaccine still wear face coverings. The Maine Department of Education will make its own ruling about face coverings in schools.
Maine Statewiscassetnewspaper.com

May 17 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus numbers from across the state. Knox County, since March 2020, has recorded 1,099 cases,...
Maine Statenrcm.org

Thursday, May 27: An Inside Look at Maine’s Threatened and Endangered Species (online)

Please join NRCM and Maine Audubon at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate the legacy of Rachel Carson on her birthday and learn about Maine’s threatened and endangered species. Carson’s work inspired the nation to act to protect imperiled species including the Bald Eagle, which has since made a remarkable recovery. Join us to learn about ongoing efforts to protect and restore imperiled Piping Plover and Canada lynx populations here in Maine and why action is needed in Washington, D.C. The event is free, but advance registration is required.
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Three Maine conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield over Kennebec dams

Three conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield Renewable Partners for what the groups say are repeated violations of the federal Endangered Species Act, the latest salvo over Brookfield's dams on the Kennebec River. Four dams owned by Brookfield (NYSE: BEP) between Waterville and Skowhegan threaten the survival of Atlantic salmon,...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Husson joins growing list of private colleges in Maine to require COVID vaccine

Husson University has announced that it will require students returning for the fall semester to get the COVID-19 vaccine, joining a growing list of private colleges across Maine. The mandate by the college comes amid widespread availability of COVID-19 shots, university president Robert A. Clark said Friday, along with recommendations...