Jasmine Walker to Miss Rest of Season with Torn ACL

WNBA.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA Sparks rookie Jasmine Walker left last Friday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter with a non-contact knee injury and did not return. After undergoing a subsequent MRI in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, it was revealed she suffered a torn ACL in her right knee. Walker will immediately undergo rehab in preparation for surgery in the coming weeks. She will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

sparks.wnba.com
#Rehab#Sinai#Nba#Basketball#Knee Surgery#The Las Vegas Aces#Mri#Acl#Vegas#Los Angeles
