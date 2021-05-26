Jasmine Walker to Miss Rest of Season with Torn ACL

When the Cowboys signed tight end Blake Jarwin to a four-year extension before last season, it set the stage for Jarwin to step into a leading role on the team’s offense. Jarwin’s time in that role lasted all of 25 snaps. Jarwin tore his ACL during the opening game of the 2020 season, which meant that he had one catch for 12 yards to show for what many expected to be a breakout year. Jarwin has been at the team’s offseason workouts, but isn’t participating as he looks toward training camp as his time to fully resume football work.