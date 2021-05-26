Jasmine Walker to Miss Rest of Season with Torn ACL
LA Sparks rookie Jasmine Walker left last Friday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces in the first quarter with a non-contact knee injury and did not return. After undergoing a subsequent MRI in Los Angeles at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, it was revealed she suffered a torn ACL in her right knee. Walker will immediately undergo rehab in preparation for surgery in the coming weeks. She will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.sparks.wnba.com