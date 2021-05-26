State COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 3.54%
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health says there are 2,340 new COVID-19 cases in its Wednesday update. The new case count brings the state up to 2,316,142 total cases since March 2020. The statewide positivity has dropped to 3.54% with Manatee County reporting at 4.48% and Sarasota at 3.42%. There are also 66 new deaths statewide with three new deaths reported in Manatee County and two new deaths in Sarasota County.www.mysuncoast.com