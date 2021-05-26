Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

TAP taps Recaro for second-gen Eurobiz-hybrid shorthaul

runwaygirlnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the introduction of two of Recaro’s latest economy class seat types on its newest Airbus A320, TAP Air Portugal has clearly decided that it has found success in the new kind of narrowbody hybrid layout in the European shorthaul context. And it’s with more seat part commonality than ever before, in what may well be a harbinger of the shape of European full-service carriers’ passenger experience choices over the short and medium term.

runwaygirlnetwork.com
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Austrian completes phase-out of Dash 8 fleet

Austrian Airlines carried out its last De Havilland Dash 8-400 turboprop flight on 31 May, completing the retirement of the type from its fleet. The Lufthansa Group carrier, even before the Covid crisis in January 2019, had accelerated plans to phase out Dash 8s from its fleet in 2021. The airline, which at that stage was operating 18 of the turboprops, replaced the type with a mix of Embraer jets and Airbus narrowbodies.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Qatar Airways CEO Keeping Close-Lipped On Qsuite Version 2.0

Qatar’s Qsuite has been a passenger favorite since its introduction in 2017. But with the future of the fleet reliant not only on the A350 but also on the 787, the airline has a problem – the 787 is not wide enough for the current Qsuite product. Speaking to Simple Flying, Group CEO Akbar Al Baker kept tight-lipped on the specifics of the seat, but noted that it would, hopefully, be good enough to avoid the need for any first class in the future.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The Story Behind The Breeze Airways Livery

Breeze Airways commenced flights for the first time this week after months of anticipation. We previously covered the reason why the start-up changed its name ahead of its launch. Now, following a talk with Gianfranco “Panda” Beting, who worked with the airline on its branding, we thought we’d share details on what the carrier’s livery represents.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Airbus’ A220 Flight Test Aircraft Is Now A Mockup For Customers

It has been more than seven years since the Airbus A220’s first test aircraft took to the skies for its maiden voyage. Of course, back then, the project was still known as the Bombardier CSeries. While there is no longer a use for the aircraft, known as ‘FTV1,’ as a testbed, Airbus has put its fuselage to use in another domain. Specifically, it will now use it as a full-size cabin mockup for prospective A220 customers visiting its Toulouse headquarters.
United Airlines Refreshes Boarding Music

In order to “enhance the cabin environment and elevate the customer experience,” United Airlines has refreshed its onboard music for boarding and deplaning on widebody aircraft as well as select Boeing 757s. United Airlines Boarding Music Refreshed. United will feature refreshed music on the following Boeing aircraft:. 757-200 767-300/400. 777-200/300.
Hawaii Statesimpleflying.com

Return Of The Giant? ANA Schedules Its Airbus A380s To Hawaii

Japanese carrier ANA has scheduled its Airbus A380s to fly to Hawaii for the first time in over a year. Aside from monthly flights to nowhere, the airline’s fleet of three double deck behemoths has remained firmly on the ground since the current aviation crisis kicked off. ANA had the...
Lufthansa Reopening First Class Lounge, But…

Premium airline services in Europe are (very slowly) starting to return to normal. Lufthansa First Class Lounge Frankfurt opens its doors. As of today (June 1, 2021), the Lufthansa First Class Lounge in Terminal 1 Concourse A of Frankfurt Airport has reopened. The lounge is now open daily from 6AM until 9:30PM.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Qatar Airways expands U.S. network to 12 destinations and over 85 weekly flights

DOHA, QATAR - Qatar Airways’ resumption of four-weekly Atlanta flights on 1 June marks the full return of the airline’s pre-pandemic U.S. network increasing its gateways to 12, two more than it operated before COVID-19. The airline will also be increasing frequencies to Boston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle offering more flexible travel options for its passengers with more than 85 weekly flights across the United States. These increased services will provide enhanced connectivity to several of the airline’s global leisure destinations including Cape Town, Maldives, Seychelles and Zanzibar, along with other key traffic flows in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
WorldFlight Global.com

Japanese operators Air Do, Solaseed Air to merge

Japanese regional operators Air Do and Solaseed Air will merge by 2022, in what appears to be the first signs of consolidation in the country’s airline market in recent years. Both carriers on 31 May inked an agreement to set up a joint holding company, with the consolidation targeted to...
Aerospace & Defensech-aviation.com

Austrian Airlines ends Q400 operations

The Austrian carrier decided to replace the De Havilland Aircraft of Canada aircraft with additional A320-200s before the pandemic, but the ensuing crisis accelerated the timeline for the phase-out of its only turboprops. The bulk of its 18-strong fleet of the type was retired in 2019 and 2020, with eight units still active at the beginning of 2021. Of these, six were retired by the end of March and remain in storage at Bratislava airport. OE-LGI and OE-LGJ (msn 4104) continued to operate through the end of May.
Technologyfinextra.com

HeyTrade taps veriff for customer onboarding

HeyTrade, the new full-fledged investing platform, is partnering with Veriff, the global identity verification provider ensuring compliance and security. The app makes the process between sign-up and investing straightforward and simple, and Veriff adds an extra layer of security while accelerating onboarding. Using a simple yet sophisticated mobile platform, HeyTrade...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Religious Tourism Market Is Thriving Worldwide | AAA Travel, Expedia, HRG North America

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Religious Tourism Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of COVID-19 Outbreak- Religious Tourism market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Priceline Group, American Express Global Business Travel, Travel Leaders Group, BCD Travel, Fareportal/Travelong, AAA Travel, Expedia Group, HRG North America, China Travel & China CYTS Tours Holding.
Industryqatar-tribune.com

Qatar Airways and Oman Air expand strategic partnership

Qatar Airways (QA) and Oman Air have taken the next step in further strengthening strategic cooperation, expanding their codeshare partnership to cover more than 80 destinations on QA network. The expansion of the agreement will provide more convenient and seamless travel options for both airlines’ passengers. This expansion follows shortly...
IndustryAviation International News

People in Aviation

Jay Yu has provided a seed investment and joined private aviation services company Flewber Global as co-founder, president, and member of the board of directors. Yu, a dynamic private investor and CEO of Financial Ventures Group, joins Flewber founder and CEO Marc Sellouk in helping to establish and grow the company.
Basic Economy in 1975: No Frills Fare on This Airline…

Frequent travelers who are old enough to remember the days prior to deregulation of the commercial aviation industry in the United States in 1978 — as a result of a federal law in the United States called the Airline Deregulation Act, which removed federal control over fares, routes, market entry of new airlines, and other aspects of the commercial aviation industry as it became more of a free market — may recall when service was paramount…