TAP taps Recaro for second-gen Eurobiz-hybrid shorthaul

Qatar’s Qsuite has been a passenger favorite since its introduction in 2017. But with the future of the fleet reliant not only on the A350 but also on the 787, the airline has a problem – the 787 is not wide enough for the current Qsuite product. Speaking to Simple Flying, Group CEO Akbar Al Baker kept tight-lipped on the specifics of the seat, but noted that it would, hopefully, be good enough to avoid the need for any first class in the future.