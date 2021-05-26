TAP taps Recaro for second-gen Eurobiz-hybrid shorthaul
With the introduction of two of Recaro’s latest economy class seat types on its newest Airbus A320, TAP Air Portugal has clearly decided that it has found success in the new kind of narrowbody hybrid layout in the European shorthaul context. And it’s with more seat part commonality than ever before, in what may well be a harbinger of the shape of European full-service carriers’ passenger experience choices over the short and medium term.runwaygirlnetwork.com