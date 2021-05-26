Research identifies climate-change refugia in dry-forest region
Several indicators point to the adverse impacts of climate change on the planet's vegetation, but a little-known positive fact is the existence of climate-change refugia in which trees are far less affected by the gradual rise in temperatures and changing rainfall regimes. Climate-change refugia are areas that are relatively buffered from climate change, such as wetlands, land bordering water courses, rocky outcrops, and valleys with cold-air pools or inversions, for example.