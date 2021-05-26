newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Research identifies climate-change refugia in dry-forest region

By FAPESP
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral indicators point to the adverse impacts of climate change on the planet's vegetation, but a little-known positive fact is the existence of climate-change refugia in which trees are far less affected by the gradual rise in temperatures and changing rainfall regimes. Climate-change refugia are areas that are relatively buffered from climate change, such as wetlands, land bordering water courses, rocky outcrops, and valleys with cold-air pools or inversions, for example.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Climate Change#Urban Areas#Climate Science#Climate Effects#Species Conservation#Urban Ecology#Fapesp#El Ni O#Minas Gerais#Climate Change Refugia#Climate Responses#Conservation Areas#Authors#Conservation Units#Wetlands#Indicators#Chronological Analysis#Adverse Effects#Dry Forest Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Country
Brazil
Related
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Less Forest, More Species: Climate Change Drives Declining Biodiversity in Tibet’s Mountainous Regions

Study on declining biodiversity in Tibet’s mountainous regions in response to climate change. Normally, mountain forests are among the most diverse habitats in alpine regions. Yet, as a team from the Alfred Wegener Institute discovered in the Tibetan Plateau, the higher, treeless areas are home to far more species. Their findings, which were just published in the journal Nature Communications, can help to predict how the biodiversity of alpine regions will decline in response to global warming — when the mountain forests spread to higher elevations.
WildlifeScience Daily

Two biodiversity refugia identified in the Eastern Bering Sea

Scientists from Hokkaido University have used species survey and climate data to identify two marine biodiversity refugia in the Eastern Bering Sea -- regions where species richness, community stability and climate stability are high. Marine biodiversity, the diversity of life in the seas and oceans, supports ecosystem services of immense...
ScienceScience Daily

Slow research to understand fast change

A new open-access research collection reveals unexpected lessons drawn from decades of rich data from the Long Term Ecological Research (LTER) Network. In a world that's changing fast, the Long Term Ecological Research (LTER) Network can seem almost an anachronism. Yet the patience and persistence that have generated 40 years of careful, reliable science about the Earth's changing ecosystems may prove to be just what's needed in this rapidly shifting world. We can't wait for a crystal ball -- and we don't have to. By harnessing decades of rich data, scientists are beginning to forecast future conditions and plan ways to manage, mitigate, or adapt to likely changes in ecosystems that will impact human economies, health and wellbeing.
Massachusetts Stateenr.com

Massachusetts Launches Climate Change Tool

Worried your project might be faced with a 100-year flood event? Or that rising sea levels could wind up flooding the ground level of the new office building you are slated to construct?. With climate change a growing factor in the local, state and federal permitting of projects, Massachusetts environmental...
Environmentnewfoodmagazine.com

Climate change threatens one third of food producing regions

New study highlights the global regions that will be most affected by climate change – and worryingly, they are those least capable of adapting. Researchers at Aalto University in Finland have studied the projected impact to our future food production capacity if carbon dioxide emissions continue to increase at their current rate. Despite widespread acceptance that climate change is not only real, but that it negatively impacts agriculture and livestock production, little is known about which geographical areas will be most impacted and to what extent – until now.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Spotlight on Climate: How long have we known about climate change?

It turns out we have known about human-caused climate change for quite a long time. In the last column we took the history of climate change research back to the late 1800s in Flagstaff, but our understanding started long before then. In 1824, Joseph Fourier determined that the Earth is...
IndustryEurekAlert

Combatting climate change with carbon farming

Scientists, governments and corporations worldwide are racing against the clock to fight climate change, and part of the solution might be in our soil. By adding carbon from the atmosphere to depleted soil, farmers can both increase their yields and reduce emissions. A cover story in Chemical & Engineering News, the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, explores what it would take to get this new practice off the ground.
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Researchers identify the causes of the extreme drought that affected the Pantanal

The extreme drought suffered by the Pantanal in 2019-20, considered the worst in the last 50 years, was caused by natural climate conditions similar to those underlying the 2014-16 water crisis in São Paulo state. The Pantanal is one of the world’s largest wetlands. The Brazilian portion is located in the Center-West region, mainly Mato Grosso do Sul state.
AnimalsDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: Animals to blame for climate change?

Are animals to be blamed as a significant contributor to climate change? A better question to ask might be, When an animal expels carbon, where did the carbon originate?. The carbon expelled came from the air. As plants grow, not only is feed-forage produced for the animal, but its roots...
EnvironmentPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

Researchers’ Work from University of Ghent Focuses on Climate Change (Indigenous Knowledge About Climate Change and Sustainability of Nomadic Livelihoods: Understanding Adaptability Coping Strategies)

Insurance Daily News -- Researchers detail new data in Climate Change. According to news reporting from Ghent,. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Indigenous knowledge about climate change that makes adaptability necessary by coping strategies leads to the sustainability of nomadic livelihoods. This paper proposed a new adaptability approach, an association coping strategy (ACS), which is established based on the association rules & apos; recommendations.”
Environmentmountaineers.org

Climate Change Speaker Series Recap

During Earth Month, the Mountaineers Carbon Footprint Reduction Committee hosted a Climate Change Speaker Series to help our community learn more about the climate crisis. Mountaineers members and a Mountaineers Books author shared insights about how climate change will affect our world, our wild places, and our lives. The events were well attended and participants asked great questions of the presenters.
AgricultureNature.com

Precision conservation for a changing climate

Landscape diversity is critical to enhance agricultural sustainability and resilience. A realistic and achievable route towards adding complexity and biodiversity into agricultural landscapes may be through precision conservation. Agricultural landscapes, once diverse and heterogenous, are now increasingly simplified, with biodiversity-based ecosystem services drastically reduced. There is abundant evidence of nature’s...
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Forests and climate change: 'We can't plant our way out of the climate crisis'

Some climate activists advocate large-scale tree-planting campaigns in forests around the world to suck up heat-trapping carbon dioxide and help rein in climate change. But in a Perspectives article scheduled for publication May 21 in the journal Science, a University of Michigan climate scientist and his University of Arizona colleague say the idea of planting trees as a substitute for the direct reduction of greenhouse gas emissions could be a pipe dream.
PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Biden's Climate Chops Face A Big Test On Old-Growth Forests

In the Cascade Mountain Range of west-central Oregon, near the small town of MacKenzie Bridge, is an area of Willamette National Forest that’s home to a patchwork of mature Douglas fir and western hemlock. The oldest are between 120 and 150 years, towering more than 100 feet. Few mature forests...
Environmentroyalsociety.org

Climate change: science and solutions

Science-led solutions play a critical role in delivering rapid decarbonisation and helping communities to adapt to the impacts of climate change. Drawing on the expertise of over 120 scientists from more than 20 countries (see the full list of contributors and peer reviewers PDF), the Royal Society has produced a series of briefings for policymakers on 12 science and technology areas that are key for accelerating progress towards ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emissions and increased resilience to climate change.
EnvironmentVirgin.com

Mangroves stand on the frontline of climate change

Mangroves form one of the most essential ecosystems on our planet and yet they have long been one of the Earth’s most threatened habitats. Absorbing 10 times more carbon than terrestrial forests, mangroves improve water quality and protect habitats, such as coral reefs, and globally, mangrove forests protect over 15 million people from coastal flooding.
PoliticsThe Decatur Daily

The climate is changing, requiring bold action

During the Trump administration, even as the federal Environmental Protection Agency claimed to care about, you know, protecting the environment, officials sat on an alarming scientific report with vivid new details about our warming planet while the White House called for burning coal, gas and other fossil fuels like there’s no tomorrow.
Wildlifehawaiipublicradio.org

New Species of 'Water Bear' Named After Local Scientist

A newly discovered species of tardigrade, also known as water bears, was named after Dr. Samuel M. ‘Ohu Gon III. The microscopic animals with short claws and unique outer plating was named Claxtonia goni to recognize Gon’s contribution to tardigrade research. Gon is a Senior Scientist and Cultural Advisor for...