Study finds ongoing evolution in Tasmanian Devils' response to transmissible cancer

Cancer! The dreaded C-word that paralyzes and terrifies all who hear it! It seems there is always a new treatment on the horizon but never good enough to make a difference. Now, a new study is coming along that may just change that. The research, led by engineering and medical researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, shows how engineered immune cells used in new cancer therapies can overcome physical barriers to allow a patient's own immune system to fight off tumors without the use of chemicals or radiation.