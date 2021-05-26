newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Study finds ongoing evolution in Tasmanian Devils' response to transmissible cancer

By University of Idaho
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Idaho researchers partnered with other scientists from the United States and Australia to study the evolution of Tasmanian devils in response to a unique transmissible cancer. The team found that historic and ongoing evolution are widespread across the devils' genome, but there is little overlap of genes between...

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Biological Evolution#Tumor Cells#Genetic Diversity#Genes#Tasmanian Devils#University Of Idaho#Dftd#Ibest#Transmissible Cancers#Polygenic Response#Disease#Genetic Monitoring#Typical Cancers#Scientists#Wild Populations#Idaho Researchers#Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancercancernetwork.com

Study Finds Over Half of Patients With Cancer Experiencing Loneliness and Symptom Burden During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Research utilized a convenience sample of patients to determine loneliness during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing factors including anxiety, depression, and fatigue, among other things. Research into loneliness and symptom burden for patients with cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic found that more than half of the study’s population are experiencing loneliness,...
CancerPosted by
Forbes

Early And Often: Challenges Of Mass Screening For Cancer

Ran Poliakine is CEO and Co-Founder of Nanox. Ran is a serial entrepreneur focusing on global life-changing technologies. Cancer is omnipresent. Early detection plays a crucial role in the prognosis of the disease. It could mean the difference between life and death, which makes screening procedures essential in public health policy. Yet it's not easy to determine which type of screening to implement and under which conditions. The U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) has observed an upswing in cancer diagnoses, yet the overall cancer death rate has declined since the early 1990s, according to the National Cancer Institute.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study of cancer-care-at-home model demonstrates lower costs, better outcomes

A new study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology reports findings on Huntsman at Home, a cancer hospital-at-home model operated by Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah (U of U). The study analyzed aspects of Huntsman at Home acute care—meaning a level of care that is generally provided in an inpatient hospital setting.
CancerNIH Director's Blog

Conserved pan-cancer microenvironment subtypes predict response to immunotherapy

The clinical use of molecular targeted therapy is rapidly evolving but has primarily focused on genomic alterations. Transcriptomic analysis offers an opportunity to dissect the complexity of tumors, including the tumor microenvironment (TME), a crucial mediator of cancer progression and therapeutic outcome. TME classification by transcriptomic analysis of >10,000 cancer patients identifies four distinct TME subtypes conserved across 20 different cancers. The TME subtypes correlate with patient response to immunotherapy in multiple cancers, with patients possessing immune-favorable TME subtypes benefiting the most from immunotherapy. Thus, the TME subtypes act as a generalized immunotherapy biomarker across many cancer types due to the inclusion of malignant and microenvironment components. A visual tool integrating transcriptomic and genomic data provides a global tumor portrait, describing the tumor framework, mutational load, immune composition, anti-tumor immunity, and immunosuppressive escape mechanisms. Integrative analyses plus visualization may aid in biomarker discovery and the personalization of therapeutic regimens.
CancerPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Study Explores Using a Body's Own Immune System to Fight Cancer

Cancer! The dreaded C-word that paralyzes and terrifies all who hear it! It seems there is always a new treatment on the horizon but never good enough to make a difference. Now, a new study is coming along that may just change that. The research, led by engineering and medical researchers at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, shows how engineered immune cells used in new cancer therapies can overcome physical barriers to allow a patient's own immune system to fight off tumors without the use of chemicals or radiation.
CancerBirmingham Star

Scientists find new therapy to treat childhood cancer

Canberra [Australia], May 16 (ANI): Through the study published in the international journal, Clinical Cancer Research, scientists at Children's Cancer Institute have detailed a new combination of therapies that appears to be highly effective against high-risk neuroblastoma and other forms of aggressive childhood cancer. Up to half of all cases...
CancerGenomeWeb

Colorectal Cancer Relapse Can Be Predicted by ctDNA Clearance, Study Shows

NEW YORK – A study of colorectal cancer patients with localized disease has shown that circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) testing after surgery can identify those at risk for cancer recurrence earlier than standard screening methods and may be useful for managing patients' adjuvant treatment strategies. The study, published in the...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Study explains rare COVID-19 response in children

In May 2020, doctors announced they were seeing a new and rare coronavirus complication in children. Now, a year later, Yale researchers say they know why it happens. Called MIS-C, which stands for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, the complication manifests roughly four to six weeks after a coronavirus infection. Experts suspect that children who develop this syndrome were exposed to the virus and that their bodies mounted an exaggerated immune response, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Helena Oliviero wrote.
ScienceWISH-TV

Scientists intentionally make viruses more infectious; researcher explains how it’s linked to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A specific type of controversial research exists that aims to take an existing virus and intentionally make it more contagious and infectious. It’s called “gain of function” research and is defined by the National Institutes of Health as research designed to “enhance the pathogenicity or transmissibility of potential pandemic pathogens.”
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers report new treatment for mucormycosis, the deadly 'black fungus'

The Lundquist Institute spinoff start-up company Vitalex Biosciences, founded by researcher Dr. Ashraf Ibrahim, is producing an antibody that stems the spread of mucormycosis, a deadly fungal infection with an overall mortality rate of 50% and higher. Mucormycosis is an emerging infection caused by exposure to mucor, a mold commonly found in soil, plants, manure and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and is life-threatening in diabetic or severely immunocompromised individuals such as cancer patients. Mortality is greater than 50% and extremely disfiguring surgery is often needed to remove necrotic tissues.
Cancer740thefan.com

Beigene’s cancer therapy meets late-stage study goal

(Reuters) -Biotech firm Beigene Ltd, said on Friday its cancer therapy, tislelizumab, in combination with chemotherapy met the main goal of helping patients live longer by preventing the disease from progressing in a late-stage study. Tislelizumab showed a statistically significant improvement in helping patients live longer without their disease worsening...
Cancerhealio.com

Few studies offer strategies for reducing pediatric cancer survivorship disparities

Although studies have identified racial disparities in care among pediatric cancer survivors, few have focused on interventions to address this issue, according to a technical brief presented at the Cancer Care Survivorship Research Forum. “We were surprised to find only eight studies in progress evaluating disparities and barriers,” Erin M....
Sciencefordcountyrecord.com

COVID-19 may not insert genetic code into human DNA, research shows

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The virus that causes COVID-19, which scientists refer to as SARS-CoV-2, likely does not integrate its genetic material into the genes of humans, according to a study published in the Journal of Virology. A separate study recently reported the virus's genetic material was found to have...
CancerScience Now

Targeting nucleotide metabolism as the nexus of viral infections, cancer, and the immune response

Virus-infected cells and cancers share metabolic commonalities that stem from their insatiable need to replicate while evading the host immune system. These similarities include hijacking signaling mechanisms that induce metabolic rewiring in the host to up-regulate nucleotide metabolism and, in parallel, suppress the immune response. In both cancer and viral infections, the host immune cells and, specifically, lymphocytes augment nucleotide synthesis to support their own proliferation and effector functions. Consequently, established treatment modalities targeting nucleotide metabolism against cancers and virally infected cells may result in restricted immune response. Encouragingly, following the introduction of immunotherapy against cancers, multiple studies improved our understanding for improving antigen presentation to the immune system. We propose here that understanding the immune consequences of targeting nucleotide metabolism against cancers may be harnessed to optimize therapy against viral infections.
Cancercancernetwork.com

João Alessi, MD, on the Ability for Cancer Aneuploidy to Predict Immunotherapy Response in NSCLC

Alessi detailed his research into cancer aneuploidy and its predictive capabilities for treating patients with non–small cell lung cancer. João Alessi, MD, research clinical fellow at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, spoke with CancerNetwork® to discuss his work presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 focusing on cancer aneuploidy scores and the potential for aneuploidy to predict immunotherapy response in a patient with non–small cell lung cancer.
Cancerledburyreporter.co.uk

Scientists predict time before cancer becomes drug resistant – study

Scientists can use genetic “weather forecasting” to predict how long it will take for bowel cancer to evolve resistance to a drug before a patient has even started treatment, a new study suggests. Using similar principles to those used in meteorology to predict which mutations might arise, and how they...