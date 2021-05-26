newsbreak-logo
Bentonville, AR

Ouizi's "Summer Always Blooms."

Cover picture for the articleContemporary artist Louise Jones, aka Ouizi, recently completed an intricate bundle of oversized pink, white and yellow flowers plus giant butterflies sprawling across a massive building wall in downtown Bentonville, Arkansas. The piece was produced and curated by the women-led global curator group Justkids and commissioned by OZ Art, who recently partnered to bring 13 public art experiences by world-class artists, including Nina Chanel Abney, Lakwena, Camille Walala, Steve Powers, Mantra and many more, to 9 cities in Arkansas last Fall.

Bentonville, ARdmagazine.com

Crystal Bridges: Your Summer Road Trip Destination

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas has something for everyone to enjoy this summer. Explore over five centuries of American art with works from artists such as Gilbert Stuart, Georgia O’Keeffe, Kerry James Marshall, Maya Lin, and Amy Sherald. Discover more art outdoors across five miles of walking and biking trails on 120 acres of natural Ozark forest. Grab a bite to eat at the museum’s restaurant, Eleven, or participate in an art activity. General admission to Crystal Bridges is always free.
Rogers, ARnwaonline.com

140 Years And Counting: Rogers Historical Museum helps city celebrate

Looking down a photo-filled wall in the Rogers Historical Museum's Key Wing, Director Serena Barnett has a unique perspective on the past 140 years of the city she calls home. She can see the image of the first train that pulled into Rogers on May 10, 1881 -- hence last week's 140th birthday celebration -- and she can see the winner of the photo contest created to bring the past into the present.
Bentonville, ARfreeweekly.com

More Theater Is Better: ‘Next to Normal’ planned by fledgling company

Shannon Miller sees “theater done well” as a daily imperative as essential as a good cup of coffee. “I am pleased with the number of locations where I can get a cup of coffee or have my bike fixed in Bentonville,” says Miller, a technical director, scenic and lighting designer, master carpenter and sound engineer who came to Northwest Arkansas four years ago to “to help build Trike Theatre into a nationally recognized youth theater organization.” However, to enjoy live theater for adults, he says, “I have to drive, not bike, to Rogers, Springdale or Fayetteville.”
Springdale, ARnwaonline.com

Benefits With Friends: Cancer Challenge sets competitions, socials

The three-day, multi-event Cancer Challenge fundraiser will lead off with a golf tournament June 10 at Kingswood Golf Course in Bella Vista. The annual benefit for Northwest Arkansas cancer charities also will include junior and adult tennis, pickleball, golf and trap shooting tournaments and social events. Scheduled competitions include:. •...
Bentonville, ARnwaonline.com

Thaden School celebrates first graduating class

BENTONVILLE -- Thaden School marked its first graduating class Friday with a commencement at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Twenty-eight graduates celebrated the school's milestone, said Clayton Marsh, founding head of school. "Everything has had a first," Marsh said of the young school. "This first commencement is a biggie."
Benton County, ARnwaonline.com

Community Digest

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County is now taking registrations for all fall sports. Early registration will last through the entire month of May and go through the summer. Parents can register their child online or find more information at www.bgcwbc.org. Registration cost is $60 per child.