Ouizi’s “Summer Always Blooms.”
Contemporary artist Louise Jones, aka Ouizi, recently completed an intricate bundle of oversized pink, white and yellow flowers plus giant butterflies sprawling across a massive building wall in downtown Bentonville, Arkansas. The piece was produced and curated by the women-led global curator group Justkids and commissioned by OZ Art, who recently partnered to bring 13 public art experiences by world-class artists, including Nina Chanel Abney, Lakwena, Camille Walala, Steve Powers, Mantra and many more, to 9 cities in Arkansas last Fall.supersonicart.com