Report: 2022 NFL Salary Cap Ceiling Set At $208.2 Million

With the roster as it currently stands, the Chiefs will have around $20 million of salary cap space for the post-2021 offseason if the cap comes in around $200 million. The Chiefs will only have 30 players under contract, meaning they will be mandated to add more than 20 contracts to their roster which will eat up most of that salary cap room. It is not an impossible situation to be in, but it will put pressure on an offseason where the salary cap does not balloon as it was previously expected to with new TV deals.