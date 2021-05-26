newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Report: 2022 NFL Salary Cap Ceiling Set At $208.2 Million

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

How about some news about the NFL’s 2022 salary cap number on this Wednesday?. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Wednesday, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season. Pelissero goes on to report that there is no cap floor as of right now. The sides agreed last August to spread the COVID-related league revenue shortfall from 2020 over several years, and the resulted in the cap number dropping to $182.5M this season.

steelersdepot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Players#Nfl Salary Cap#Nfl Network#American Football#Steelers#The Nfl Network#Nflpa#Covid#Cap Number#Contract#Revenue Projections#Assuming Watt#Extension#Linebacker T J Watt#53rd Player#Kicker Chris Boswell#Tompelissero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNFL

Tom Brady calls for players to stand united and have 'very intense negotiations' with NFL on offseason program

The debate over offseason activities and workload for players is far from finished, and a legend has gotten involved. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady joined an NFL Players Association call on Friday and delivered an impassioned speech, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, calling for unity among players in what Brady believes should be "very intense negotiations" with coaches on modifying offseason work rules.
NFLPosted by
NESN

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Imploring All Players To Skip Voluntary OTAs

Tom Brady chose not to participate in voluntary workouts during his final two offseasons with the New England Patriots. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wants all NFL players to take that same approach this spring. During an NFL Players Association conference call Friday, Brady “delivered an impassioned speech, imploring fellow...
NFLchatsports.com

Extra Point: Packers, Julio Jones and Salary Cap

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last season, the Green Bay Packers led the NFL in scoring and Aaron Rodgers won NFL MVP honors. If the Packers were to trade for Atlanta receiver Julio Jones, would the offense be even better?. Would the acquisition of Jones entice Rodgers to rejoin the Packers...
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy football rankings 2021: Top model gives NFL sleepers, breakouts, busts, top 250

The NFL season is still several months away, but the most competitive owners are keeping a constant eye on the latest news and adjusting their 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement, while the Patriots could turn to rookie Mac Jones at quarterback. Given the offseason changes, how should you approach Patriots newcomers Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne during your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep?
NFLYardbarker

Denver Broncos schedule and 2021 season predictions

The Denver Broncos schedule for the 2021 NFL season starts with several winnable games against the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. It gets more difficult from there, starting with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. In all honesty, Denver’s success this coming season will have everything to do with quarterback. Should the team land Aaron Rodgers, it will be a legit title contender. With Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock under center, a bottom-end playoff contender.
NFLUSA Today

Updated NFL salary cap rankings entering OTAs

The NFL is about to undergo the next phase of the offseason program, which means OTAs (organized team activities). There will be practices, although it is voluntary work and there is a push for players to not report. As we enter the OTAs phase of the offseason, what is the...
NFLchatsports.com

Three players the Atlanta Falcons could trade to help the salary cap

Nov 29, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst (81) tries to hurdle Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Falcons are in an all-out war with the salary cap. General manager...
NFLpaulkuharsky.com

A close look at the Titans' salary cap allocation by position

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – We don’t have a full picture of how the Titans’ salary cap expenditures for 2021 will look, but we have a pretty good sense at this point. Maybe something happens to a big-dollar guy between now and opening day, but it’s not real likely. Maybe they still add someone costly.
NFLYardbarker

An Uncertain Salary Cap Future Still Impacts the Chiefs

With the roster as it currently stands, the Chiefs will have around $20 million of salary cap space for the post-2021 offseason if the cap comes in around $200 million. The Chiefs will only have 30 players under contract, meaning they will be mandated to add more than 20 contracts to their roster which will eat up most of that salary cap room. It is not an impossible situation to be in, but it will put pressure on an offseason where the salary cap does not balloon as it was previously expected to with new TV deals.
NFLSteelers Depot

Steelers 2021 Salary Cap Update – Post Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have their 2021 rookie minicamp behind them and that event included the team signing six of their nine draft picks. Additionally, all eight of the teams undrafted free agents have now been signed and the details of six of those players are now known. With several new contracts accounted for, it’s a perfect time to update where the team sits from a salary cap perspective for the 2021 season.
NFLYardbarker

Where Detroit Lions Salary Cap Currently Stands

The Detroit Lions salary cap situation is not among the worst in the National Football, but there will not be much wiggle room to add high-priced free agents after signing their rookie class and this year's class of free agents. Using Spotrac's calculations, the Lions currently have an estimated $1,772,823...
NFLFox News

Julio Jones trade rumors sparked by Falcons' salary cap constraints: report

The Atlanta Falcons’ desire to trade Julio Jones reportedly has more to do with the organization’s salary cap situation than anything else. The Falcons "would like to" trade the star wide receiver, The Athletic reported at length Thursday. But the salary cap issues the team is facing are dire, and the only have two players they can deal with to help create some space – Jones and defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, according to The Athletic.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos have 3rd-most salary cap space in the NFL

As the summer approaches, the Denver Broncos currently have the third-most salary cap space ($23.21 million) in the NFL, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer. Only the Jacksonville Jaguars ($38.83 million) and New York Jets ($24.58 million) have more cap space than Denver, and the Broncos might be able to jump above New York in the coming months.
NFLUSA Today

How much salary cap space do the Bucs have?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went into the 2021 offseason without much salary cap space, but through some creatively structured contracts, they were able to bring back their entire starting lineup from last year’s Super Bowl team. At the moment, the Bucs currently have just south of $4 million of free...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Julio Jones’ Contract Details, Salary Cap Impact, and Bonuses

After signing another NFL contract extension in 2019, rumors have continued to surround the potential of Julio Jones being traded. With trade whispers swirling, what are Jones’ contract situation, his salary cap number, and the Falcons’ options to move on?. Julio Jones’ contract details and bonuses. After being drafted sixth...
NFLoutkick.com

Moving Julio Jones Remains The Top Option For The Falcons To Help Their Salary Cap

The Atlanta Falcons say are going to move No. 1 wide receiver Julio Jones, and now they have a better idea of what they want for him. The 32-year-old Jones is set to make $15.3 million guaranteed for the 2021 season. One reason the Falcons are still looking to move Jones is that they need money to sign their draft picks.
NFLsouthernillinoisnow.com

NFL salary cap rising in 2022, sources tell ESPN

(NEW YORK) — The NFL salary cap is increasing in 2022, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano. Graziano tweeted the new number is expected to be $208.2 million, an increase of 14% compared to this season’s salary cap of $182.5 million. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.