Report: 2022 NFL Salary Cap Ceiling Set At $208.2 Million
How about some news about the NFL’s 2022 salary cap number on this Wednesday?. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network on Wednesday, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a $208.2 million salary cap ceiling for the 2022 season. Pelissero goes on to report that there is no cap floor as of right now. The sides agreed last August to spread the COVID-related league revenue shortfall from 2020 over several years, and the resulted in the cap number dropping to $182.5M this season.steelersdepot.com