Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith Looking To Get Stronger, Play A Little Heavier In 2021
The Pittsburgh Steelers always expect significant jumps from their second year players every season. This year that group of players includes the team’s 2020 third-round selection, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith. On Wednesday, Highsmith talked to the media after the team’s second OTA session of the week. During that interview he detailed areas he’s looking to make strides in when it comes to his second NFL season.steelersdepot.com