Thunderbolt is finally catching up as more and more laptops are now offering the super-fast port. Thunderbolt 4 replaced Thunderbolt 3 last year and while it isn’t faster, there are upgrades in several other areas. The latest version defines new specifications to support full speeds of 40Gbps with cables of up to 2m in length, support for two 4K displays instead of one (or one 8K display), support at least one port for 100W power for laptop charging, allow all-docks to support wake from sleep, and provide DMA protection against Thunderspy attacks. Thunderbolt 4 also doubles the PCIe bandwidth to 32Gb/s which means more robust support for external GPUs.