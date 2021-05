Barnsley host Swansea City in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final this evening with both sides aiming to book a return to the Premier League.The hosts were 21st in the Championship table when manager Valerien Ismael was appointed in October 2020 but finished the season in fifth as they seek promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 1997. Swansea last played in the top-flight in 2018 and although Steve Cooper’s side were in contention for an automatic promotion spot for most of the season, the Welsh club fell away over the final weeks of the...