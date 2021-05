Smartly navigating a rapidly changing data landscape. You get it. I get it. The market gets it. If the NASA drone finds life on Mars, I’m sure even the Martian gets it. It has gotten to the point where it’s not only tired, but borderline insulting, to continue to tell companies how important their data is. Moreover, they all know that the data, in and of itself, is useless. Until that data becomes information it’s not going to help anyone. In fact, it’s more nuanced than that. Until the information gets to the right people inside the organization at the right time, even the information isn’t all that useful.