Speed up your python using these 5 different techniques!. Python has quickly found itself to be one of the most popular programming languages in the world, bouncing between position one and two on the TIOBE Index. Across the globe, Python is used for Data Science and machine learning, scripting, software engineering, and even web development. There are many reasons that this has become the case. First and foremost, Python is a very high-level scripting language. This makes Python incredibly easy to learn.