Humble has teamed up with Bandai Namco to offer what may be their best bundle yet. The Humble Best of BANDAI NAMCO Bundle features up to $394 worth of classic Bandai Namco games for under $30. This company has been around for quite a while and amassed a prestigious lineup of games, so this is a great opportunity to get your hands on classic titles for great prices. There are four levels to the Bundle depending on how much you’re willing to pay, giving you access to a total of 9 different games, each of which is a great buy on its own.