Video Games

This Unity Game Development Training Also Comes With A Year Of Free PlayStation Plus

By StackCommerce
IGN
 5 days ago

If you love gaming, we’ve found a super exciting deal - because why just play games, when you can learn how to make your own, too? The Unity Game Developer Bundle ft. PlayStation Plus: 1-Yr Subscription offers an awesome combination of both a year of PlayStation Plus and The Unity Game Developer Bundle, a bundle of ten different elearning courses that will turn you into a game developer - and right now, it’s all on sale for just $69.99 - that’s 96% off the regular price of $2059. And if you take into account the price of PlayStation Plus you’d usually pay, that means you’re getting 10 game development courses for $10.

