Why does everyone assume that Russia and China are friends?

By Contributor, Global Opinions
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, arrived in Moscow, aiming to enhance a relationship that the Chinese Foreign Ministry this week said “has grown as solid as a rock through thick and thin.” This month, Russian President Vladimir Putin described ties between the two countries as being at the “best level in history.” He may have been reflecting on that moment in June 2019 when Chinese President Xi Jinping referred to him as “my best friend.”

Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Yang Jiechi
#Northern China#Kremlin#President Xi Jinping#Russians#Siberian#Sino Soviet#Sino Russian#Indian#Sukhoi#Pantsir#Jewish Autonomous Oblast#Eastern Russia#Moscow#Beijing#Russian Analysts#President Xi Jinping#Foreign Governments#Nuclear War#United States#Tensions
