We must learn not only the true part of science but also the contending perspectives

Though we live in the age of science, Covid-19 pandemic has exposed some serious weaknesses within the humankind. Science has revolutionized the world and eased the human lives. However, during the pandemic, it was observed, particularly in this part of world, there are elements who try to do anything and everything to negate science. In Nicolaus Copernicus detailed his radical theory of the universe in which the earth, along with the other planets, rotated around the sun. He was ridiculed by the society and it too humankind more than a century to accept the concept. Centuries have passed since but even today there are elements in the society who are hell bent to negate science. With the outbreak of Covid-19, one of the earliest claims for its treatment came from Baba Ramdev. Baba Ramdev is the leading Baba who is also close to the ruling dispensation. His company launched Coronil, as a cure of Corona. In the beginning it was claimed that it has got WHO approval, later the claim was diluted to say that it has been made as per WHO guidelines. The claim was made that within seven days the disease will be cured. Last one year has seen so many claims coming up for treatment of the dreaded pandemic. The Ayush ministry advised the application of sesame oil/coconut oil/cow ghee on the nostrils. Some came up with the idea of steam inhalation. Bhopal BJP MP, Pragya Singh Thakur claimed that consumption of Cow urine is protecting her from Corona. BJP, Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur claimed that performing of Fire ritual; Havan; will protect us from the disease.