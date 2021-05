Go ahead, try and say the name of “Mindfreak” Criss Angel’s new restaurant concept, “Cablp.” Is it pronounced “cab-el-puh” or “kay-be-el-puh”? Either way, you’re ending with an “el-puh,” which we assume is supposed to enchant you into order a “Cablt.” For the record, it’s pronounced “Ca-blip,” the worst of all worlds. The fast-casual restaurant “Cablp” (we’re just going to keep saying it until it makes sense) is an initialism (not to be confused with an acronym because “cablp” isn’t a word) that stands for “Criss Angel Breakfast Lunch and Pizza.” Oh, to live in Angel’s world without having to bend to the rules of physics or linguistics.