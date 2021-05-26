newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Ray Arata on Men Standing in Their Power

By Mark Greene
goodmenproject.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor generations, our culture has taught us a narrow limiting set of rules for how to be a man. The end result? Epidemic levels of isolation and violence for boys and men and for the multitude of others whose lives we impact. But we can make a different choice. We...

goodmenproject.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys And Men#Violence#The Better Man Conference#Remaking Manhood#Healthy Ways#Generations#Long Time Co Leader#Honest Conversations#Epidemic Levels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
Related
SocietyThe Daily Planet

Standing by for miracles

“Life turns on a dime.” The thing with old adages is they tend to hold water. And with this one, I’ve recently learned just how true it is. Life really does turn on a dime, and often when you least expect it. On April 13, my husband’s older brother Dawson...
Public HealthCentral Kentucky News-Journal

Stand and stare

“As far as I’m concerned, COVID is over,” someone in the barbershop declared. It’s true: we are reemerging, like moles crawling out of their homes in the ground, from a devastating pandemic. In a few weeks, the mask mandate in Kentucky will be lifted, but for many, it’s already a thing of the past. I can visualize pictures on Facebook in the not-so-distant future: “Remember when,” followed by photos of us wearing masks.
Homelessstandardnewswire.com

Terence Lester Reveals the Hidden Power of Community in Times of Social Injustice in New Book, 'When We Stand: The Power of Seeking Justice Together'

ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 /Standard Newswire/ -- Though events of social injustice typically magnify matters that provoke division, it can also catalyze individuals to go beyond their comfort zone in pursuing solutions for change. Terence Lester, founder of nonprofit Love Beyond Walls equips people with tangible tools to confront society's most complex issues in new book, "When We Stand: The Power of Seeking Justice Together", now available at book retailers nationwide.
Family Relationshipsmyneworleans.com

A Ray of Hope

In the middle of deep grief, there was good news: My older daughter, 14, was now eligible to get the COVID vaccine. Having given up the past year-plus of her life (no eighth grade graduation, no roller derby tournaments or even practices, canceled trips to DC and the beach, no middle school dances), she was eager to sign up and get her life back.
Seattle, WAparentmap.com

VIRTUAL: FOCS | AAPI Name Our Truth + Claim Our Power! Superhero Art with Ray Yang

Honoring AAPI Heritage Month, and the resilience of generations of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities here in the NW, especially in light of the recent and ongoing acts of violence and attacks on Asian people throughout the country, FOCS propose this program as a safer space for Asian descent youth and parents to name the truth of their survival, and reclaim narratives of resilience and thriving. In particular, we feel it is vital for Pasifika, Native Hawaiian, and Asian youth to access greater opportunities for empowered self-representation, to tell their own stories and push back against harmful stereotypes.
Militarythepassivevoice.com

The Confidence Men

Tales of spunky prisoners of war suffering horrifying privation or outfoxing their sadistic or imbecilic captors are a staple of military history and the movies. John McCain devotes much of his Vietnam memoir “Faith of My Fathers” to his ordeal in the Hanoi Hilton, and “Stalag 17,” “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” “The Great Escape” and “Unbroken” are great films. Fact or fiction, few of them can match the latest entry in the genre for screwball comedy.
MoviesCoastal View

“Please Stand By”

We’re almost there – we’re almost back to the movies. After more than a year of binge watching movies and TV and sports and Youtube and anything else we could stream from home, the time is almost here when we can bask in the warm glow of those neon lights, pay way too much for way too much popcorn and get reacquainted with that bigger, louder, more intense cinematic experience. I can’t wait.
ReligionAlbert Lea Tribune

Across the Pastor’s Desk: The mind of Christ in each of us

I read a Bible passage this past week that on the surface appeared to be an impossible and ridiculous proposition. But it is not so. It is in fact remarkable in its ability to create new possibilities. Philippians 2 gives us some guidance:. “Be of the same mind, having the...
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Local Advocates Promote Mental Health Month

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The National Alliance on Mental Health estimates that one in five adult Iowans live with some form of mental illness. Dr. Patricia Gilbaugh, founder and Executive Director of Grace C. Mae Advocate Center in Washington, spoke with KCII News this month about stigma, other challenges in the field and the services that Grace C. Mae has to offer. “We have seen a huge decline in our system. We don’t have enough providers. The demand is much too high. It’s increased by three to four times more than it was a year ago. The shortage of providers is compounding that. Normally when people finish their degree they don’t want to stay in the state of Iowa. Access to service is a huge barrier. You may have to drive two or three hours to get to one. Insurance premiums are really high, by the time you pay for your premiums and have a $4,000 deductible, that’s an additional cost. We would really love to see some work being done on the legislative side. Stigma is really huge. It’s the idea that you have something wrong with you if you say that you have depression or are having flashback memories from trauma. The focus is so much on what’s ‘wrong’ with you instead of saying ‘what happened to you’. I think if we changed the way we talk about things, it would have a different connotation. Therapy is our primary service here. Individual, family, outpatient based. We also have behavioral health intervention service and non-traditional approaches to treatment including holistic and non-medicinal approaches.”
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

7 Behaviors That Mean Someone Absolutely Isn’t Ready For A Relationship

1. Saying they “don’t want a relationship right now,” but acting like your significant other anyway. This is not a sign that they love you, but aren’t ready to commit — this is a sign that they like you, but not enough to make it official. They are placing you in a trial period, testing the waters to see whether or not it feels right enough to leap. Most of the time, getting to this point means the answer is already no.
Chino Hills, CAchampionnewspapers.com

Pastors motivate men to stand for unity in the church

Chino Valley Community Church in Chino Hills and Transformation Church in Chino are reaching out to men in the community for a breakfast gathering at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 12. Pastor Brian Benson and Pastor Jody Moore will give messages of unity at the event hosted by Chino Valley Community Church, 14601 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills.
Books & LiteratureForward

Why do we keep turning Holocaust survivor stories into self-help books?

On a recent segment of “The Today Show,” a cadre of well-coiffed hosts discussed the life of Eddie Jaku, a 100-year-old Holocaust survivor and the author of “The Happiest Man on Earth,” a memoir about his imprisonment in Auschwitz. Grainy photos of concentration camp prisoners alternated with clips from an interview with Jaku and videos of him reading some of the most stirring lines from his book: “Through all my years I have learned this life can be beautiful, if you make it beautiful.”
Relationshipstheedadvocate.org

How to Raise Your Student’s Self Esteem

For the longest time, teachers have always understood that when students feel good about themselves, they are capable of accomplishing more in the classroom. Take yourself for instance, the more confident or optimistic you are about a task, the more capable you feel, regardless of the task before you. The same is applicable to any child. Children are more likely to attain their full potential and they are easily motivated whenever they feel confident and special.
HealthPleated-Jeans.com

Self Care Sunday (15 Pics)

One of the most difficult things to do in adult life is to take good care of yourself. As your responsibilities stack higher and higher, most people’s instinct is to put yourself last. Don’t do that. What do they tell you during the pre-flight instructions? Attach your oxygen mask before...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Breaking the Stigma of Mental Illness

As many of us know, May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. The idea behind this month is to break the stigma that has followed mental health illnesses such as bipolar, depression, and schizophrenia for many decades. However, if you are an advent learner like myself, you learn many things across various topics, including mental illnesses. My research on mental health and mental illness started when I was 17 years old.
Minoritiesgeekdad.com

What (Not) to Say When Someone Needs Help—Addressing Toxic Masculinity/Positivity

Today we’re going to analyze things we say to ourselves and each other that fall under the category of toxic masculinity and its gender-neutral corollary, toxic positivity. Mainly, we’re going to unpack problematic language and phrases and offer healthier more meaningful options to use in the future. The goal is to make our responses to our loved ones more meaningful and intentional, so we can best help those we care about, including ourselves. Toxic masculinity and toxic positivity go hand in hand on this journey because the Venn diagram overlap of unhelpful and unhealthy responses posed by each is massive.
Healthhealthday.com

Aging and Stress

At any age, stress is a part of life. Young and old alike have to face difficult situations and overcome obstacles. While young adults struggle to establish a career, achieve financial security, or juggle work and family demands, older people may face failing health or dwindling finances -- or simply the challenges of retaining their independence. Unfortunately, the body's natural defenses against stress gradually break down with age. But you don't have to give in to stress just because you're no longer young.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

What Psychology Tells Us About the Nostalgia Paradox

Personal nostalgia has benefits. People with a propensity towards nostalgia are better able to cope with adversity. Reflective nostalgia looks back at the past without rose-tinted glasses, recognizing that some things have changed for the better. Restorative nostalgia aims to bring back an idealized golden age and leads to populist...
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

How Being Lonely Helped Me Find My True Self

Most people associate loneliness with negative feelings. I won’t lie, being lonely isn’t fun in the beginning, but after the first couple months, a new feeling started to arise within me. Myself during the beginning of being lonely. I don’t like painting a pretty picture when the truth is anything...
Socratesswnewsmedia.com

Commentary: How to change driveways and thought ways

How to change driveways and thought ways! from Lynn Nodland on Vimeo. Do you want to change your thinking? Whether you need to change your driveway or to change your thinking, surprisingly, the process is similar. Sounds like a crazy comparison, but humor us and we’ll show how we came...